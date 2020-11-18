Cardinals Seahawks Pick, Thursday Night Preview

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

After a 5-0 start, the Seahawks have now lost three of their last four games, and find themselves in third place in the NFC West. Russell Wilson was -125 odds to win the MVP after five weeks, and now finds himself at +275 odds and behind Patrick Mahomes as the favorite.

Good thing Wilson is running into the Cardinals defense this week.

The Cardinals have allowed 74 points in their last two games, and allowed Wilson to throw for 388 yards and 3 TDs in their first meeting. Wilson has not been susceptible to turnovers during his 10 year career, so I expect him to snap out of this slump soon.

It looks like one of either Carlos Hyde or Chris Carson will be in the lineup on Thursday Night, which would be a huge boost to the Seahawks struggling run game.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals are playing like a legit Super Bowl contender, and majority of that has to do with the play of Kyler Murray. He made an incredible play to get the ball to DeAndre Hopkins for the game winning TD against the Bills, and has placed himself directly in the MVP conversation.

Murray’s incredible play should continue on Thursday Night. Seattle’s defense has been beyond disappointing this season, especially against the pass. They own the 25th ranked DVOA pass defense, and allowed Kyler to throw for 360 yards and 3 TDs in their first meeting.

Cardinals Seahawks pick

It’s very hard to beat a team as good as the Seahawks twice in one year. The Seahawks are due for a bounce-back effort after their last two games, while Arizona is primed for an emotional dump.

Seattle is simply too well-coached, and have Wilson. I like the Seahawks in this spot.