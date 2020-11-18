Cardinals Seahawks Pick, Thursday Night Preview

The Seattle Seahawks are headed home after a rare two-game losing streak, and are officially out of first place in the NFC West for the first time since Week 2. Pete Carroll’s teams have responded nicely on Thursday Night Football, as the Seahawks are 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on Thursday.
They will take on the Arizona Cardinals, riding high after a miraculous win over the Bills and setting up a battle between two of the league’s top short quarterbacks. I like the Seahawks to bounce back and cover the 3-point spread at home on Thursday Night Football.
Cardinals Seahawks Pick, Odds: Seattle -3, Total 57.5 | Matchup Report