Ravens Cowboys Prop Bets, Lamb, Brown Jackson

A rare Tuesday nighter and rare opportunity to win five Ravens Cowboys prop bets by reading a single article.

We focus on Marquise Brown, CeeDee Lamb for Anytime TD prop picks and give some prop love to Lamar Jackson. Check out hundreds of props at BetRivers or SugarHouse.

Ravens Cowboys Prop Bets

Marquise Brown Anytime TD +120

Brown is a guy who can take the top off a defense at any time. He is one of the best deep threats in the league, and with Lamar back at QB tonight, I think he can have a huge game.

The Cowboys are susceptible to giving up big plays through the air. They also own the 21st DVOA pass defense, but that number is skewed due to the bad QBs they have played recently. I am expecting the Ravens to take a couple deep shots to Brown in this game.

CeeDee Lamb Anytime TD +240

Lamb has not disappointed this season. Even with the Cowboys at 3-8, fans have to be impressed with the rookie’s play. He has 650 yards and 4 TDs on the season.

CeeDee has 20 targets in his last three games. Marlon Humphrey will be locked on Amari Cooper in this game, leaving Marcus Peters on CeeDee. I think this is a matchup that Lamb can take advantage of. Lamb has two TDs in his last three games.

Longshot: Lamar Jackson 2+ TDs +500

Lamar Jackson will start for the Ravens tonight, and is fully good to go after contacting Covid-19. This is the perfect defense for Lamar to get back on track.

The Cowboys own the league’s worst rush defense. They have allowed the most yards on the ground this year, giving up 156 per game. Last week against Washington, they allowed 182 yards and 3 TDs on the ground.

Longshot: Baltimore D/ST +450

This is more of a longshot than Lamar 2+ TDs in my opinion, but both bets provide great value. The Cowboys offense is very sloppy, and the Ravens are great at committing turnovers.

Dallas is -13 in turnover differential, and the Ravens have 17 takeaways this season, tied for 6th in the NFL. Andy Dalton is due for a nice pick 6.

Ezekiel Elliot Over 57.5 Rushing Yards

The Ravens run defense has some holes. In just their last three weeks alone, they have allowed Damien Harris and Derrick Henry to each eclipse 120 yards. Elliot is due for a big game. I think 57.5 is far too low, as I expect the Cowboys to try and establish the run early in the game.