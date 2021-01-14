Ravens Bills Playoff Pick, Divisional Analysis

Both of these teams are red hot ATS. Let’s start with the Buffalo Bills, 8-1 ATS in their last nine games, and coming off their first playoff win in 25 years. The Bills are also 19-2 SU in their last 21 games as the favorite, and are entering this game as 2.5 point favorites.
The Baltimore Ravens are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog, and have done fairly well on the road recently. They are 16-4-2 ATS in their last 22 road games.
Something has to give here. I am sticking with my pre-season Super Bowl pick and taking the Ravens in the upset.
Ravens Bills Playoff Pick, Odds: Buffalo -2.5, Total 50 at SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report