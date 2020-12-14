Ravens Browns Betting Pick, Monday Night Preview

Why the Browns can cover the spread

You can make the argument that last week was Baker Mayfield’s best game as a pro. He finished the game with 334 yards and 4 TDs, and looked like he had complete control of the offense. That was a very impressive win against the Tennessee Titans team who they might end up meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

The Browns are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They have won four in a row, and seem to have found the perfect offense to tailor around Mayfield. They are third in the NFL in rushing attempts per game, and have arguably the best 1-2 punch at RB in the NFL with Chubb and Hunt.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens got a much needed win last week, however it has to be taken with a grain of salt considering it was against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives, and a loss would all but eliminate them from the wild card race.

The Browns rush defense has some holes that the Ravens can exploit. They rank 19th in rush defense DVOA, and two weeks ago allowed James Robinson to run for 128 yards on 22 carries. The Ravens need to continue to try and get Lamar Jackson involved in the run game.

Ravens Browns Betting Pick

The Browns have to still be mad about their Week 1 effort. Getting embarrassed by a division rival will always stick in the back of a team’s mind. I think the Browns have had this game circled on their calendars. I like the Browns in this spot. Give me the Browns and the points.