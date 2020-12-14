Ravens Browns Betting Pick, Monday Night Preview

Last time these two teams met was all the way back in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 38-6 and boy have these teams gone in different directions since that game.
The Browns are riding high at 9-3, and all of sudden are right back in the race for the AFC North, while the Ravens are 7-5 and need a win to stay alive for the last wild card spot in the AFC. The Browns will be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss, and they are underdogs in this game.
I like the Browns and the points in this one. And also see four profitable Browns Ravens prop bets with a focus on the star QBs of each team.
Ravens Browns Betting Pick, Odds: Cleveland +3, Total 45.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report