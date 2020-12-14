Sep 13, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns center JC Tretter (64) snaps the ball against Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens Browns Betting Pick, Monday Night Preview

December 14, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Last time these two teams met was all the way back in Week 1. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns 38-6 and boy have these teams gone in different directions since that game.

The Browns are riding high at 9-3, and all of sudden are right back in the race for the AFC North, while the Ravens are 7-5 and need a win to stay alive for the last wild card spot in the AFC. The Browns will be looking to avenge their Week 1 loss, and they are underdogs in this game.

I like the Browns and the points in this one. And also see four profitable Browns Ravens prop bets with a focus on the star QBs of each team.

Ravens Browns Betting Pick, Odds: Cleveland +3, Total 45.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report

Why the Browns can cover the spread

You can make the argument that last week was Baker Mayfield’s best game as a pro. He finished the game with 334 yards and 4 TDs, and looked like he had complete control of the offense. That was a very impressive win against the Tennessee Titans team who they might end up meeting in the first round of the playoffs. 

The Browns are one of the hottest teams in the league right now. They have won four in a row, and seem to have found the perfect offense to tailor around Mayfield. They are third in the NFL in rushing attempts per game, and have arguably the best 1-2 punch at RB in the NFL with Chubb and Hunt. 

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens got a much needed win last week, however it has to be taken with a grain of salt considering it was against the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens are fighting for their playoff lives, and a loss would all but eliminate them from the wild card race. 

The Browns rush defense has some holes that the Ravens can exploit. They rank 19th in rush defense DVOA, and two weeks ago allowed James Robinson to run for 128 yards on 22 carries. The Ravens need to continue to try and get Lamar Jackson involved in the run game.

Ravens Browns Betting Pick

The Browns have to still be mad about their Week 1 effort. Getting embarrassed by a division rival will always stick in the back of a team’s mind. I think the Browns have had this game circled on their calendars. I like the Browns in this spot. Give me the Browns and the points. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet MNF Now

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 14th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore -3 +100

Cleveland +3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers +3 -125

Las Vegas -3 -125

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 4:30 PM

Buffalo -6.5 -110

Denver +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:15 PM

Carolina +8.5 -110

Green Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7 -110

Indianapolis -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +11.5 +105

Tennessee -11.5 +105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3 -120

Minnesota -3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -5.5 -110

Atlanta +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -5 -110

Washington +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +13 -110

Baltimore -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

New England +2.5 -110

Miami -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -2.5 -105

Dallas +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +17 -110

LA Rams -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

Arizona -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3.5 -110

New Orleans +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 8:20 PM

Cleveland -3.5 -110

NY Giants +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh -13 -120

Cincinnati +13 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats