Ravens vs Colts Pick, Betting Trends

The Indianapolis Colts have dominated this matchup, as Indianapolis is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts are coming off a big win on the road against the Detroit Lions, while the Ravens lost in a thriller 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
I’m going to roll with the road favorites here in this one, since the line has moved to -2. The Ravens enjoy plenty of positive betting trends, such as a 10-2-2 ATS road streak. And the Colts have endured a recent stretch of play where they fail as underdogs, losing seven straight SU and going just 1-6 ATS.
Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Pick, Odds: Ravens -2, Total 47
