Ravens vs Colts Pick, Betting Trends

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts are not getting enough credit right now. They are sitting at 5-2, and tied with the Tennessee Titans for 1st place in the AFC South.

The Colts defense has been lights out through 7 games. They own the 3rd best DVOA defense in the league, and have really established themselves as one of the best defenses in the league. The Ravens like to attack you on the ground, which fits perfectly into the Colts strengths.

They have only allowed 3.4 yards per carry this season, which is 2nd in the NFL. In the Ravens two losses this season, Lamar Jackson has been sacked 8 times. The Colts had 5 sacks last week, and have been one of the best teams at getting after the QB.

Phillip Rivers has quietly been the best free agent signing this year. He has the Colts sitting at 5-2, with a QBR of 97.3. That is ahead of guys like Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens were the better team last week, as they outgained the Steelers 457-221. Turnovers by Lamar crippled the Ravens, and he has to play better in the second half of the season

The Colts defense has been solid, however they can be susceptible against the pass. The Colts have given up 300 yards to opposing QBs in back to back games, so maybe this is the week Lamar gets his arm going. The emergence of J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards last week also provides the Ravens one of the best backfields in all of football.

Keep an eye out for Marquise Brown in this game. He called out his team for not getting him the ball enough on Twitter after the loss to the Steelers, so I’m expecting him to be more involved this week. He is a guy that can take the top off a defense.

Ravens Colts pick

I expect this to be a very close, low-scoring affair. When the spread moved under 3, I sided with the Ravens. I think this game is decided by a late or game winning field goal.

For UNDER bettors, if you agree this may be an offensive slog, a key stat – the past 12 times these teams have met, UNDER bettors won 11 times!