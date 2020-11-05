Sep 27, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) in the second half against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ravens vs Colts Pick, Betting Trends

The Indianapolis Colts have dominated this matchup, as Indianapolis is 10-1 ATS in their last 11 games against the Baltimore Ravens. The Colts are coming off a big win on the road against the Detroit Lions, while the Ravens lost in a thriller 28-24 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I’m going to roll with the road favorites here in this one, since the line has moved to -2. The Ravens enjoy plenty of positive betting trends, such as a 10-2-2 ATS road streak.  And the Colts have endured a recent stretch of play where they fail as underdogs, losing seven straight SU and going just 1-6 ATS.

Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Pick, Odds: Ravens -2, Total 47

Matchup Report 

 

November 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts are not getting enough credit right now. They are sitting at 5-2, and tied with the Tennessee Titans for 1st place in the AFC South. 

The Colts defense has been lights out through 7 games. They own the 3rd best DVOA defense in the league, and have really established themselves as one of the best defenses in the league. The Ravens like to attack you on the ground, which fits perfectly into the Colts strengths.

They have only allowed 3.4 yards per carry this season, which is 2nd in the NFL. In the Ravens two losses this season, Lamar Jackson has been sacked 8 times. The Colts had 5 sacks last week, and have been one of the best teams at getting after the QB. 

Phillip Rivers has quietly been the best free agent signing this year. He has the Colts sitting at 5-2, with a QBR of 97.3. That is ahead of guys like Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson. 

Why the Ravens can cover the spread 

The Ravens were the better team last week, as they outgained the Steelers 457-221. Turnovers by Lamar crippled the Ravens, and he has to play better in the second half of the season

The Colts defense has been solid, however they can be susceptible against the pass. The Colts have given up 300 yards to opposing QBs in back to back games, so maybe this is the week Lamar gets his arm going. The emergence of J.K Dobbins and Gus Edwards last week also provides the Ravens one of the best backfields in all of football. 

Keep an eye out for Marquise Brown in this game. He called out his team for not getting him the ball enough on Twitter after the loss to the Steelers, so I’m expecting him to be more involved this week. He is a guy that can take the top off a defense. 

Ravens Colts pick

I expect this to be a very close, low-scoring affair. When the spread moved under 3, I sided with the Ravens. I think this game is decided by a late or game winning field goal.

For UNDER bettors, if you agree this may be an offensive slog, a key stat – the past 12 times these teams have met, UNDER bettors won 11 times!

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
