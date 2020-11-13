Ravens vs Patriots Pick, SNF Trends

November 12, 2020 - Brad Gagnon

This most certainly will not be one of the sexiest matchups in the history of Ravens-Patriots. It was a great rivalry, but it’s dead now that both rosters have undergone so much transition in recent years. Plus, the Pats look downright uncompetitive.

Still, it’s Bill Belichick vs. John Harbaugh. It’s Lamar Jackson in prime time. And it’s a matchup between two teams trying to make statements. The Ravens want to prove they can win a game that is even remotely “big,” while the Patriots just want to show us they can still beat somebody other than the New York Jets.

Let's break down the Sunday Nighter where the Patriots arrive as the biggest home underdog in many years and where Trend Dummy has found historical dominance by New England as home underdogs.

Ravens Patriots Pick, Odds: New England +7, Total 43.5 at BetRivers and SugarHouse

WHY THE RAVENS can COVER the spread

The Patriots are arguably toast. Yes, they’re still in contention after overcoming a double-digit deficit to edge out the Jets last week, but that was a horrible Jets team’s first one-score loss of the season.

The fact that it was basically an even matchup is extremely concerning, and now they have to deal with a Baltimore team that loves to load up on inferior competition, and they have to do so on short rest.

Five of Baltimore’s six wins this season have come by at least 14 points, and they need only an eight-point margin to cover that touchdown spread at home on Sunday evening.

WHY THE PATRIOTS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

We’re still talking about the Patriots, who are still coached by Bill Belichick. They’re still in Foxborough, where they’ve defeated the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders by double-digit margins this season.

All they have to do is hang around here. And it helps that the Ravens could be extremely shorthanded up front on both sides of the ball. They’re already without stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but standout defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Matt Judon are both banged up for Baltimore as well.

RAVENS PATRIOTS PICK

It’s hard to trust Jackson in a big spot, and Belichick should have some fun dialing up attempts to exploit Baltimore’s injuries up front on offense and defense. Cam Newton is also playing a little better for the Pats, who should be desperate enough to keep this close. The Ravens still prevail, but only by a field goal.

Brad Gagnon
Brad Gagnon has been passionate about both sports and mass media since he was in diapers -- a passion that won't die until he's in them again. He was a lead contributor to an earlier incarnation of NationalFootballPost.com and was happy to return when new management revived the brand in 2020. Based in Toronto, he's covered the NFL since 2008 and has been a national NFL writer at Bleacher Report since 2012. He despises all 32 NFL teams equally but remains a fan of the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors. He can be reached at Brad@NationalFootballPost.com

