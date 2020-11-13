Ravens vs Patriots Pick, SNF Trends

This most certainly will not be one of the sexiest matchups in the history of Ravens-Patriots. It was a great rivalry, but it’s dead now that both rosters have undergone so much transition in recent years. Plus, the Pats look downright uncompetitive.
Still, it’s Bill Belichick vs. John Harbaugh. It’s Lamar Jackson in prime time. And it’s a matchup between two teams trying to make statements. The Ravens want to prove they can win a game that is even remotely “big,” while the Patriots just want to show us they can still beat somebody other than the New York Jets.
Let’s break down the Sunday Nighter where the Patriots arrive as the biggest home underdog in many years and where Trend Dummy has found historical dominance by New England as home underdogs. Also, check out the Matchup Report and Live Odds
Ravens Patriots Pick, Odds: New England +7, Total 43.5 at BetRivers and SugarHouse