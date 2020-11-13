Ravens vs Patriots Pick, SNF Trends

WHY THE RAVENS can COVER the spread

The Patriots are arguably toast. Yes, they’re still in contention after overcoming a double-digit deficit to edge out the Jets last week, but that was a horrible Jets team’s first one-score loss of the season.

The fact that it was basically an even matchup is extremely concerning, and now they have to deal with a Baltimore team that loves to load up on inferior competition, and they have to do so on short rest.

Five of Baltimore’s six wins this season have come by at least 14 points, and they need only an eight-point margin to cover that touchdown spread at home on Sunday evening.

WHY THE PATRIOTS CAN COVER THE SPREAD

We’re still talking about the Patriots, who are still coached by Bill Belichick. They’re still in Foxborough, where they’ve defeated the Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders by double-digit margins this season.

All they have to do is hang around here. And it helps that the Ravens could be extremely shorthanded up front on both sides of the ball. They’re already without stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley, but standout defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Matt Judon are both banged up for Baltimore as well.

RAVENS PATRIOTS PICK

It’s hard to trust Jackson in a big spot, and Belichick should have some fun dialing up attempts to exploit Baltimore’s injuries up front on offense and defense. Cam Newton is also playing a little better for the Pats, who should be desperate enough to keep this close. The Ravens still prevail, but only by a field goal.