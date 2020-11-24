Raven Steelers Pick, Thanksgiving Betting Preview

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling, winners of 10 straight games, and 17-4 SU dating back to 2019. Another positive trend for Steelers fans, they are now 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played in the month of November.
The Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their second meeting of the season. The Steelers won 28-24 in their first meeting back in Week 8. These teams always play close games, so I’m taking the Ravens to cover the spread as underdogs.
And a Trend Dummy alert, for those who believe in things such as meaningful Week 12 angles. Pittsburgh is now 5-14-1 ATS their past 20 Thursdays while Baltimore has won 12 in a row SU.
Ravens Steelers Pick, Odds: Pittsburgh -5 Total 44.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report