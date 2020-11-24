Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) fights for extra yards as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Raven Steelers Pick, Thanksgiving Betting Preview

November 24, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling, winners of 10 straight games, and 17-4 SU dating back to 2019. Another positive trend for Steelers fans, they are now 15-2 SU in their last 17 games played in the month of November.

The Steelers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in their second meeting of the season. The Steelers won 28-24 in their first meeting back in Week 8. These teams always play close games, so I’m taking the Ravens to cover the spread as underdogs.

And a Trend Dummy alert, for those who believe in things such as meaningful Week 12 angles. Pittsburgh is now 5-14-1 ATS their past 20 Thursdays while Baltimore has won 12 in a row SU.

Ravens Steelers Pick, Odds: Pittsburgh -5 Total 44.5 at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens are officially on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture. They are now 6-4, and have lost three of their last four games. I still think this team is a legitimate threat, and will bounce back on Thursday. 

The Ravens have some Covid-19 implications, which has especially hit their RB room. J.K Dobbins and Mark Ingram will be inactive on Thursday, meaning Gus Edwards will start for the Ravens at RB.

He finally gets a chance to shoulder the load, and has done a great job with his limited carries this year. He has a 4.4 YPC average this season, and I am predicting this will be his breakout game. The last time these two teams played, the Ravens ran for 265 yards. 

The Ravens pass defense has been stellar this season. They are 9th in the NFL in sacks, and are ranked 9th in pass defense DVOA. Ben Roethlisberger could have a rough night against the Ravens. 

Why the Steelers will cover the spread

The Steelers are now 10-0 for the first time in franchise history. There have been 16 teams to start 10-0 in the Super Bowl era, and six of those teams went on to win the Super Bowl. They beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-3, and forced four turnovers in a smothering defensive effort. 

The Steelers defense has been dominant this season. They are now ranked 1st in total DVOA defense, and are also ranked first against the pass. Last time these two teams met, the Steelers forced Lamar Jackson into four turnovers, which was the difference in the game. The Steelers have yet to score less than 20 points in a game this season. 

Ravens Steelers pick

Even with the Covid-19 implications for the Ravens, I think this spread is too high. The Ravens and Steelers always produce hard-fought, close games. The Ravens need a win desperately in this game to stay alive in the AFC wild card race, so I think they put forth their best effort.

The Ravens are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as underdogs. I’m taking the Ravens. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

