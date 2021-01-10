Ravens Titans Wild Card Props, Lamar, Henry

Get the Top 5 Ravens Titans Wild Card prop bets with a focus on the biggest stars on each team – Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Odds courtesy of BetRivers and Sugarhouse.

Check out our Baltimore Tennessee gambling preview with point spread prediction as well.

Lamar Jackson Anytime TD +100

Lamar Jackson sitting at plus odds in a playoff game? Sign me up. There isn’t a hotter player in the NFL than Lamar. He has single handedly carried the Ravens to the playoffs, rolling off five straight wins to end the season.

Jackson had four TDs in his last five games, and his rushing ability was a big reason this offense has had success down the stretch.

Corey Davis Anytime TD +175

Corey Davis should expect a massive payday after the season is over. The soon-to-be free agent will be very important to the Tennessee Titans offense in the playoffs, as you know teams are going to focus on slowing down Derrick Henry.

Davis had 11 targets in Week 17, and will definitely get his fair share of targets in this game. Watch out for a couple deep shots to Davis in the first half.

Longshot: Miles Boykin Anytime TD +375

Ravens WR Willie Snead is dealing with an ankle injury that could limit his playing time. Insert Miles Boykin. He is usually their third option at receiver, but could see an increase in playing time.

He has two TDs in his last three games, and is a big body receiver that Lamar can trust in the red-zone.

Derrick Henry UNDER 26.5 Rushing Attempts

I cannot believe his total is sitting at 26.5. Oddsmakers are banking on a similar game to last year’s playoffs, where Henry ran wild for over 180 yards on 30+ carries.

That won’t happen in this game. The Ravens will be ready for anything Henry throws at them, and will force Tannehill to beat them through the air.

Marquise Brown OVER 3.5 Receptions

The Titans pass defense is amongst the worst in the league. They rank 30th in pass defense DVOA, and finished 28th in passing yards allowed per game.

Brown is the Ravens top target in the passing game and should get a heavy workload in this game. He has eclipsed 3.5 catches in three straight games.