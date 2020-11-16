Sep 27, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans defensive back Johnathan Joseph (33) at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Vikings Prop Bets

November 16, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Adam Thielen and Jimmy Graham catch TD passes and Darnell Mooney breaks a big play. These are the top three Bears Vikings prop bets for the Monday Night Football clash between Chicago and Minnesota.

Also check out the latest NFL odds and our betting preview of this game.

Jimmy Graham Anytime TD Scorer +225

Jimmy Graham was brought in to be a red zone threat for the Bears offense. Graham has not lived up to the contract he signed with the Bears, however he still has 4 TDs on the season. 

The Vikings have struggled against Tight Ends. They have allowed a TE to score a touchdown in 3 of their last 4 games which has been a huge problem for the Vikings defense. Graham has been a key part to the Bears “struggling” offense. He has 5 or more targets in 7 of his 8 games with the Bears, so Foles clearly has some trust in him.  Getting +225 is great value for Graham considering he is their best red zone threat. 

Adam Thielen Anytime TD Scorer +110

Thielen has not missed a beat since Stefon Diggs left. He has 37 catches for 480 yards and 7 TDs this season. Kirk Cousins clearly trusts him in the red zone more than any other receiver on the team. 

The past two weeks have been the Dalvin Cook show, but I have a feeling that will come to an end on Monday Night. The Bears own the 7th ranked DVOA rush defense in the league, and I’m sure the Bears are going to focus on shutting him down.

Thielen has been held without a TD in their last two games because of Cook’s dominance, but before those two games he was on a tear. He’s scored a TD in 5 of his 8 games this year. He provides the best value for Anytime TD for the Vikings 

Darnell Mooney longest reception over 20.5 yards

This prop caught my eye this week. Mooney has been getting more involved in the Bears passing game every single week, and this game could be his breakout game on national television. 

Mooney provides that deep threat ability that this team is desperately missing. Nagy gave up his play calling duties to Bill Lazor this week, and I think Lazor will try and mix in some deep shots early.

Getting only 20.5 is too easy to pass up considering Mooney runs deep routes often. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

