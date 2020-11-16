Adam Thielen and Jimmy Graham catch TD passes and Darnell Mooney breaks a big play. These are the top three Bears Vikings prop bets for the Monday Night Football clash between Chicago and Minnesota.

Also check out the latest NFL odds and our betting preview of this game.

[ Fans looking to bet MNF props or the point spread, check out BetRivers ]

Jimmy Graham Anytime TD Scorer +225

Jimmy Graham was brought in to be a red zone threat for the Bears offense. Graham has not lived up to the contract he signed with the Bears, however he still has 4 TDs on the season.

The Vikings have struggled against Tight Ends. They have allowed a TE to score a touchdown in 3 of their last 4 games which has been a huge problem for the Vikings defense. Graham has been a key part to the Bears “struggling” offense. He has 5 or more targets in 7 of his 8 games with the Bears, so Foles clearly has some trust in him. Getting +225 is great value for Graham considering he is their best red zone threat.

