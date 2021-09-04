Fanduel Interface

NFP Partners with FanDuel

September 03, 2021 - National Football Post

New NFL bettors hoping to explore online sports wagering this season now have one of the dominant brands sponsoring this site.

FanDuel Sportbook, a pioneer in the regulated sports betting space and one of three companies chosen by the NFL as official partners, provides promotions and updated football lines.

Bettors in the following states can sign up and play – Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Bettors can make bets on team win totals, player props, division winners, season awards, and now you can make bets for Week 1. 

Here are some of the promos FanDuel is currently running. 

First Bet Risk-Free Up To $1000

How it works:

  1. Join FanDuel Sportsbook today and place your first bet. If you lose, we’ll give you a refund of up to $1000 in site credit (within 72 hours).
  2. Your first bet after depositing will qualify (If you have multiple selections on one bet slip, it will be the first selection you made)
  3. Each user gets one Risk-Free $1000 bet

Play Fantasy Football Free All Season

How it works:

  1. Sign up for FanDuel Daily Fantasy
  2. Receive one free voucher each remaining week of the NFL season
  3. Vouchers will automatically apply to each weekly entry 
  4. Users will receive vouchers upon signup on DFS
