It’s only one game, how much can the Super Bowl odds to NFL MVP betting lines possibly change?

When it’s a dominant performance by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, apparently its quite a lot.

Buffalo crushed the defending champion LA Rams Thursday and moved to +500 from +600 in a few hours at FanDuel Sportsbook. And Allen, who had been the MVP favorite at +700, moved all the way up to +450 with a terrific performance passing and rushing.

So before the other 30 teams even get started, bettors have moved the Bills to the top of the betting class.

The Rams meanwhile tumbled to +1400 with their lackluster performance, which may have been over-reaction and creates some betting value. Tampa Bay remains the second betting choice and time will tell if their Sunday Nighter at Dallas has a similar impact on their Super Bowl futures.

Bills Super Bowl Odds, Josh Allen MVP Odds Shorten