Bucs Giants Prop Bets: Gronk, Fournette, Slay picks

Darious Slayton Anytime TD Scorer +300

Here is my longshot of the night. Slayton has been the Giants most consistent weapon on offense this season, and has become Daniel Jones favorite target. He has 27 catches, 429 yards and 3 TDs on the season.

The Giants are going to have to find someone to put the ball into the end zone, so Insert Darius Slayton. He has six or more targets in five of the past seven games, and with no true No. 1 RB on offense, they should look his way in the red zone.

The Buccaneers run defense has been tremendous this season, so the Giants will have to get creative in the red zone. At +300, Slayton provides the best value and upside out of any Giants player for anytime TD.

Leonard Fournette OVER 46.6 Rushing Yards

Fournette is starting to heat up for the Buccaneers. Last week, Fournette had 11 carries for 50 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With this pick currently sitting at +105, this just seems like a no brainer. Last week clearly showed that the Buccaneers want Fournette to be a big part of their offense. He has struggled with injuries so far this season, and he is finally healthy and ready to go. I think the Bucs go up big in this game, which means Fournette should get plenty of late game carries.

Rob Gronkowski Anytime TD Scorer +125

I know +125 isn’t the best value for anytime TD, however Gronk is really starting to heat up. He has TDs in back-to-back games, and is quickly becoming more involved in the Buccaneers offense.

The Giants have been susceptible to giving up plays to Tight Ends this year, and have given up a TD to one in 2 of their last 5 games. With Gronk and Brady on the same page as of late, I think Gronk provides the best value for anyone on the Buccaneers for anytime TD.