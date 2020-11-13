Bills vs Cardinals Prediction Preview

Why the Cardinals will cover

The Cardinals are sitting at 5-3, and are off to their best start since 2015. The Cardinals have been carried by second-year QB Kyler Murray, who had a remarkable day last week. He completed 81% of his passes for 283 yards and 3 TDs. He did everything he could to put the Cardinals in a position to win.

The Cardinals offense has been incredibly fun to watch. They rank 9th in offense efficiency, and have big play ability all over the field. The Bills are banged up at Cornerback, as it looks like Tre’Davious White might not play with an ankle injury.

Even with White on the field, they’re are some serious mismatches for the Bills defense. Bills Cornerback Taron Johnson is ranked 105th out of 116 cornerbacks in the NFL according to PFF. If he is forced to play more than the 65% of snaps he is already playing, Murray could have a big day.

Why the Bills will cover

The Bills win last week was the definition of a statement win. The Bills were 2-2 in their previous four games, and people were starting to have doubts that they are a legit contender. They responded with a 44-33 win against one of the best teams in the league.

Josh Allen needs to replicate what he did last week. Allen finished the game with 415 yards and 3 TDs, and will play a defense that struggled against the pass last week. Tua Tagavailoa was able to throw for 284 yards and 2 TDs, with a QB rating of 122.3. The Cardinals defense has some holes in the secondary.

Bills Cardinals pick

I love this matchup for the Cardinals. The strength of the Bills defense is their ability to get collapse the pocket and the Cardinals have allowed the second-fewest sacks in the NFL. Murray should be able to carve up a depleted Bills secondary. Give me the Cardinals -2.