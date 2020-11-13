Bills vs Cardinals Prediction Preview

These two teams don’t meet very often, but the Buffalo Bills have dominated the Arizona Cardinals of late. The Bills are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against the Cardinals, where they will go on the road this week to play as 2-point underdogs.
The Bills are coming off their biggest win of the season, while the Cardinals are coming off a tough loss against the Dolphins. I like the Cardinals to bounce back and cover the 2 point spread. Matchup Report
Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Odds: -2.5 as of Thursday, Total 56 at BetRivers and SugarHouse