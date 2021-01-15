Bills Ravens Playoff Props: Lamar, Allen picks

Two dynamic young QBs feature prominently in our list of Bills Ravens playoff prop bets here at NFP. Specifically, the Anytime TD prop is juicy on Lamar Jackson, while we fear a mistake from Josh Allen will lead to another solid prop win.

Lamar Jackson Anytime TD (2 unit play) +110

This was my favorite bet of the week last week, and it hit in a big way. Lamar ran for a 48-yard touchdown, which ultimately was the biggest play in the game. I recommend putting two units on this bet.

Jackson in the run game is the biggest weapon Baltimore has on offense. He ran for 136 yards on 16 carries last week. Buffalo’s run defense is sub-par, to say the least.

John Brown Anytime TD +275

John Brown is back fully healthy after missing six weeks due to injury. He slides into the second receiver slot across from Stefon Diggs. Brown played 97% of the offensive snaps last week.

Diggs and Cole Beasley are limping into this game with injuries, meaning Brown should have a large role in the offense. He had a touchdown in his return to the lineup in Week 17. Getting Brown at +275 is too good to pass up.

Longshot: J.K Dobbins 2+ TDs +700

Dobbins has been exactly what they asked for when they drafted him in the second round. J.K had a touchdown in last week’s win over the Titans. He has established himself as the top running back on the roster.

The Bills allowed the sixth-most rushing touchdowns this season. Dobbins has a touchdown in seven straight games. This will be the game Dobbins becomes a household name.

Lamar Jackson UNDER 1.5 Passing TDs

Jackson is going to have to do it with his legs. The Bills are tough to pass on in the red-zone. They have allowed a quarterback to throw for more than two touchdowns only once in their last four games.

Josh Allen OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Baltimore’s defense has forced three interceptions in their last two games. They finished tied for 6th in the NFL in turnovers this season. Baltimore is great at disguising its coverages. Allen will make a mistake in this game.