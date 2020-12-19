Bills Broncos Prop Bets: Singletary, Lindsay

Devin Singletary Anytime TD +187

Now the Buffalo Bills RB room has been tough to predict this season, but i’m taking a swing with Singletary at +187. Getting a starting RB at those odds is tough to pass up. Singletary has had more than 14 touches in two of his last three games, but was out-snapped by Zach Moss last game.

Moss struggled last week, and I think the coaches will go back to a more trustworthy Singletary than stick with the unknown in Zach Moss. The Broncos are very tough against the pass, so they will have to try and pound it on the ground in the red zone.

Tim Patrick Anytime TD +187

Now this is my favorite bet of the day. Patrick is finally turning into the player the Denver Broncos were expecting earlier this year. He is that big bodied WR that compliments Jerry Jeudy and K.J Hamler perfectly.

Patrick is on some kind of roll right now. Tim has TDs in back to back games, and had two TDs back in Week 13. I expect Drew Lock to look Patrick’s way in the red zone.

Phillip Lindsay Anytime TD +200

Lindsay has to be the best backup RB in the league. Him and Melvin Gordon make arguably the best 1-2 punch in football, and both could have big games on Saturday.

The Bills struggle against the run. They have allowed 10 rushing TDs this season, and Lindsay is the bruising style RB that should get some carries in the red zone. I love the +200 value.

Longshot: Isaiah McKenzie Anytime TD +500

My longshot bet of the night goes to Isaiah McKenzie at +500. McKenzie is a speed guy, and slots in as the Bills 4th WR. He only sees 10-20% of the snaps per game, but the Bills are going to have to get creative in this one. I can see Brian Daboll calling up some sweeps and screens to him, and maybe he takes one to the house. At +500 I see tremendous value.