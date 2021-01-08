Bills Colts Prop Bets, Hilton, Knox TD picks

The first Wild Card game of the weekend features some of our favorite Anytime TD prop bets. Check out the analysis and prop picks as Buffalo hosts Indianapolis with predictions on Stefon Diggs, T.Y. Hilton and others.

And don’t miss our Bills Colts betting preview with point spread prediction and analysis over here.

T.Y Hilton Anytime TD +195

After a disappointing 2019 campaign, Hilton bounced back in a big way this season. He solidified himself again as a true number one receiver. He especially turned it on in his last six games of the season.

He averaged 72.5 receiving yards during that stretch, and provided a different element to the Colts offense. Most importantly, he had five touchdowns during that six game span. The Bills will be focusing on stopping the run. Hilton could have himself a big game.

Dawson Knox Anytime TD +285

These odds were just too good to pass up. The Colts have been good at shutting down tight ends this year, however there are plenty of other weapons on the Bills that the Colts should be worried about.

Knox should get some nice one on one matchups in the red zone. He has 16 targets in his last three games, and will be a big part of the Bills offensive game plan.

Isaiah McKenzie Anytime TD +285

I was hoping the odds would be a little better on McKenzie, but I have to ride with him in this game. He had the best game of his career in Week 17. He finished with 181 all-purpose yards and 3 TDs.

There is no way the Bills can just forget about McKenzie after that performance. He should have a big roll on Saturday.

Devin Singletary UNDER 29.5 Rushing Yards

I know 29.5 is a very small number, but it looks like Singletary will be the 2nd running back going forward for the Bills. Zack Moss is starting to take the majority of the snaps. The Colts also allowed the 2nd fewest rushing yards all season. I would stay away from Bills running backs in general.

Stefon Diggs UNDER 90.5 Receiving Yards

Diggs is going to enter the game a little banged up, as he has been limited at practice with an oblique injury. Xavier Rhoades is one of the best cornerbacks in the game, and should be in charge of shutting down Diggs. The Bills are going to have to spread the ball around.