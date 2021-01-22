Bills Chiefs Pick, AFC Title Betting Preview

WHY THE BILLS WILL COVER the spread

Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no guarantee to play as he remains in concussion protocol. If he does suit up, it’s important to remember that Mahomes is also dealing with a toe injury which was clearly bothering him in Kansas City’s divisional-round victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Beyond that, running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (ankle), receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (concussion, shoulder) and corner Rashad Fenton (foot) are all banged up for the Chiefs, who do not look as though they’ll get right tackle Mitchell Schwartz back either.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is healthy, as is the rest of his team, and Buffalo’s only loss since falling to the Chiefs in Week 6 came via an Arizona Cardinals Hail Mary. Plus, they’re getting a full field goal in a stadium that will remain mostly empty, while riding a 9-1 ATS streak, according to Trend Dummy.

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER the spread

While the Chiefs haven’t blown anybody out since crushing the New York Jets nearly three months ago, they haven’t lost any games that they tried to win during that stretch. And in this case, that run of close calls has them surrendering just a field goal at home despite the fact Mahomes has won 24 of his last 25 starts dating back to the middle of November 2019.

It still looks as though the reigning Super Bowl MVP will be on the field Sunday evening, and it’s tough to bet against such a heroic player under those circumstances.

The Browns nearly beat the Chiefs by riding star backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt down the stretch, but Buffalo is without its most talented running back, Zack Moss, and might not have the backfield weaponry to take advantage of Kansas City’s vulnerabilities in run defense. Instead, a lot could fall on Allen in the biggest spot of his career, with dominant pass-rusher Chris Jones breathing down on an offensive line that has been susceptible to pressure in the middle this year.

BILLS CHIEFS PICK

Chiefs by a field goal makes a lot of sense, as this is the type of game that could come down to the last possession or go into overtime. When asked to give up three points in those cases, I usually side with the home favorite.

If you can get good value for the hook, don’t shy away from taking a chance on Buffalo. But if you’re only giving up three, the Chiefs are the smarter play. Forget about their 0-8-1 ATS streak to end the season when it comes crunch time with a Super Bowl berth at stake.