Bills Chiefs Pick, AFC Title Betting Preview

The Buffalo Bills have never won a Super Bowl, while the Kansas City Chiefs are the league’s most recent winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. Sunday evening, the two will square off with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.
The Chiefs beat the Bills during the regular season and are unsurprisingly favored at home, but they’re only giving up a field goal and there are serious questions about the state of their banged-up roster coming off a 11-week stretch in which they failed to win a single game by more than six points.
This should be a damn close game with a damn close spread, still sitting at -3 as of Friday at BetRivers and SugarHouse sportsbooks.
Bills Chiefs Betting Pick, Odds: -3, Total 54 | Matchup Report