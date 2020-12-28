Bills Patriots Pick, MNF Preview

Do you dare bet against a team that is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games as home underdogs? That is New England’s record since late 2001 when catching points at home and they are even better ATS at 12-1.
And to say the New England Patriots have owned the Buffalo Bills over the last 20 years would be an understatement. The Patriots are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games against the Bills at Foxboro. This year, things have changed.
The Bills clinched the AFC East title last week. This is their first AFC East crown since 1995. I think this is a big let down spot for the Bills. The Patriots will keep this one close. Give me the Patriots +7.
Bills Patriots Betting Pick, Odds: New England +7.5, Total 47 at SugarHouse | Matchup Report