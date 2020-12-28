Bills Patriots Pick, MNF Preview

Why the Patriots will cover the spread

This has definitely been a different year for Patriots fans. After 20 years of straight dominance in the AFC East, they will finish in 3rd place behind the Dolphins and Bills. This team has many question marks going forward, and they could look a lot different when they play their first game in 2021.

I still think the Patriots are going to fight right to the end. Bill Belichick is the best coach in the business, and will have his team ready to play. Cam Newton is also playing for a job in 2021, so I expect him to continue to play hard.

The Bills run defense is very suspect. Newton and the Patriots run game had some success in their last game against the Bills. Harris and Newton combined for 156 yards and 2 TDs in their Week 8 matchup. I think they can muck this game up and keep it close.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

It’s a great time to be a Buffalo Bills fan. The Patriots have won the AFC East for 12 straight seasons. It must feel good as a Bills fan to end that streak. The Bills might ultimately end up in 2nd in the AFC, so they still have something to play for.

The Patriots run defense has been atrocious this season. They rank dead last in rush defense DVOA. Zack Moss is someone to watch out for in this game. He has double digit carries in three straight games, and looks like he will be the lead back for the Bills heading into the playoffs. I think he has a big night.

Bills Patriots Betting pick

The Bills are due for a letdown game. They are still on a high from clinching the AFC East, and could be looking ahead this game. The Patriots players still have tons to play for considering this team is due for a rebuild. I think they keep it close. Take the Patriots and the points.