Bills 49ers Pick, Monday Night Football bets

The San Francisco 49ers have been lining the pockets of Monday Night bettors over the yeas and backers hope the same is true here in Week 13.
They are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday, and will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Both these teams are coming off impressive wins. The 49ers beat the L.A Rams 23-20, while the Bills took care of the L.A Chargers 27-17 in a game they dominated from start to finish.
This is my favorite pick of the week. I love the 49ers to cover the spread, and win this game outright.
Bills 49ers Pick, Odds: San Francisco +1, Total 48 at SugarHouse | Matchup Report