Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills 49ers Pick, Monday Night Football bets

December 03, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The San Francisco 49ers have been lining the pockets of Monday Night bettors over the yeas and backers hope the same is true here in Week 13.

They are 13-3 ATS in their last 16 games played on a Monday, and will take on the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Both these teams are coming off impressive wins. The 49ers beat the L.A Rams 23-20, while the Bills took care of the L.A Chargers 27-17 in a game they dominated from start to finish.

This is my favorite pick of the week. I love the 49ers to cover the spread, and win this game outright. 

Bills 49ers Pick, Odds: San Francisco +1, Total 48 at SugarHouse | Matchup Report 

Why the 49ers will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the 49ers are healthy again. Players like Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel were all active last week and boy did it make a huge difference. The 49ers defense looked like their defense from last year, and they were able to make Jared Goff very uncomfortable all game. 

The 49ers own the 9th ranked DVOA defense, and have been without Sherman the majority of the season. He is back fully healthy and looked great last week. He will be tasked with shutting down Stefon Diggs in this game, and has the tools to do so. 

The 49ers offense is much better with Mostert at RB. The Bills have the 22nd ranked DVOA rush defense, so I expect Kyle Shanahan to scheme up a game plan focused on running the ball. 

As small home dogs between 1-3 points since 2015, the 49ers are 8-3 SU and 9-2 ATS.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

The Bills looked great in Week 12. They beat a Chargers team that have been a tough out every week, and their defense is really starting to come on. Since Week 7, the Bills have the 7th ranked DVOA defense, after having the 30th ranked defense from Weeks 1-6. 

The 49ers offense is nothing special. A team led by Nick Mullens is never going to shock teams, so the Bills should know exactly what’s coming. The Bills offense has been lights out the last three weeks, scoring 101 points combined in those three games. And they usually win SU as chalk, as their 18-3 SU streak proves.

Bills 49ers pick

I think this is a trap game for the Bills. Buffalo plays the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, so the players might be looking past the 49ers. The 49ers are back healthy, and I think they make a little late season surge for the playoffs.

I love the 49ers in this spot, currently as a razor thin home dog.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +5.5 -110

Tennessee -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -3.5 -110

Houston +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +3 -110

Chicago -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +10.5 -110

Minnesota -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -9 -115

NY Jets +9 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -3 -120

Atlanta +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +11.5 -110

Miami -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:05 PM

NY Giants +10 -110

Seattle -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:05 PM

LA Rams -3 -120

Arizona +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:25 PM

New England -1 -110

LA Chargers +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia +8.5 -110

Green Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 8:20 PM

Denver +14 -110

Kansas City -14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 7th, 5:00 PM

Washington +8 -110

Pittsburgh -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 7th, 8:15 PM

Buffalo -1 -110

San Francisco +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 8th, 8:05 PM

Dallas +7.5 -110

Baltimore -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 10th, 8:20 PM

New England +6.5 -110

LA Rams -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Houston -1.5 -110

Chicago +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee -9.5 -110

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Denver +4 -110

Carolina -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota +6 -110

Tampa Bay -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -3 -110

NY Giants +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -7.5 -111

Miami +7.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -3 -110

Cincinnati +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +14.5 -110

Seattle -14.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:05 PM

Indianapolis -2 -110

Las Vegas +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Green Bay -7.5 -110

Detroit +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Washington +4 -110

San Francisco -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

Atlanta +1 -110

LA Chargers -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 4:25 PM

New Orleans -6.5 -110

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 13th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh -2.5 +100

Buffalo +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats