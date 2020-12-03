Bills 49ers Pick, Monday Night Football bets

Why the 49ers will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the 49ers are healthy again. Players like Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman and Deebo Samuel were all active last week and boy did it make a huge difference. The 49ers defense looked like their defense from last year, and they were able to make Jared Goff very uncomfortable all game.

The 49ers own the 9th ranked DVOA defense, and have been without Sherman the majority of the season. He is back fully healthy and looked great last week. He will be tasked with shutting down Stefon Diggs in this game, and has the tools to do so.

The 49ers offense is much better with Mostert at RB. The Bills have the 22nd ranked DVOA rush defense, so I expect Kyle Shanahan to scheme up a game plan focused on running the ball.

As small home dogs between 1-3 points since 2015, the 49ers are 8-3 SU and 9-2 ATS.

Why the Bills will cover the spread

The Bills looked great in Week 12. They beat a Chargers team that have been a tough out every week, and their defense is really starting to come on. Since Week 7, the Bills have the 7th ranked DVOA defense, after having the 30th ranked defense from Weeks 1-6.

The 49ers offense is nothing special. A team led by Nick Mullens is never going to shock teams, so the Bills should know exactly what’s coming. The Bills offense has been lights out the last three weeks, scoring 101 points combined in those three games. And they usually win SU as chalk, as their 18-3 SU streak proves.

Bills 49ers pick

I think this is a trap game for the Bills. Buffalo plays the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, so the players might be looking past the 49ers. The 49ers are back healthy, and I think they make a little late season surge for the playoffs.

I love the 49ers in this spot, currently as a razor thin home dog.