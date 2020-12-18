Panthers Packers Betting Pick, SNF Odds

The Carolina Panthers have been a tough out as underdogs lately. They are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog. Having said that, the Panthers have lost two games in a row, and are sitting at 4-9 and are eliminated from playoff contention.
They will take on the Green Bay Packers, who are on some kind of roll right now. The Packers have won three in a row, and have won those games by an average of 12 points. The Panthers record doesn’t reflect the team. They have been in almost every game this season.
I’m taking the Panthers to cover the spread in this one. Watch for line moves at BetRivers Sportsbook.
Panthers Packers Betting Pick, Odds: Green Bay -8.5, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report