Dec 13, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers Packers Betting Pick, SNF Odds

December 18, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Carolina Panthers have been a tough out as underdogs lately. They are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog. Having said that, the Panthers have lost two games in a row, and are sitting at 4-9 and are eliminated from playoff contention.

They will take on the Green Bay Packers, who are on some kind of roll right now. The Packers have won three in a row, and have won those games by an average of 12 points. The Panthers record doesn’t reflect the team. They have been in almost every game this season.

I’m taking the Panthers to cover the spread in this one. Watch for line moves at BetRivers Sportsbook.

Panthers Packers Betting Pick, Odds: Green Bay -8.5, Total 51.5 | Matchup Report 

Why the Panthers will cover the spread

The Panthers have been in many close games this year. They have an average of -1.9 point differential per game, which isn’t bad considering they have a 4-9 record. To put that into perspective, the Browns have a -1.5 point differential per game and are 9-4 on the season. 

The Panthers offense has been steady this season. They have scored at least 27 points in back to back games, and rank 9th in offensive DVOA. Teddy Bridgewater has been as advertised this year, and is very capable of putting up at least 27 against the Packers. 

Even without Christian McCaffery in this game, the Panthers will still be able to run the football. The Packers run defense is very mediocre. They have the 22nd ranked DVOA run defense, and Mike Davis has been a very capable RB behind McCaffery. I Expect the Panthers to pound the run game in this one. 

Why the Packers will cover the spread

With the Saints losing to the Eagles in Week 14, the Packers are now in the driver’s seat for 1st place in the NFC. Getting the first round bye is obviously important, but having the NFC run through Lambeau Field could be a game changer.

The Packers offense is playing at a very high level right now. They have scored more than 30 points in four straight games, and seem to be virtually unstoppable right now. Aaron Rodgers is playing some of the best football of his career. He has 10 TDs in his last three games, and is right in contention for MVP behind Patrick Mahomes. 

Panthers Packers betting pick

The Panthers always keep it close. They have the talent to hang around in this game, but I don’t expect them to win or threaten the Packers late. The backdoor cover is bound to happen. Give me the Panthers and the points. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

