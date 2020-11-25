Bears Packers Pick, Betting Odds, Trends, Preview

WHY THE BEARS WILL COVER the spread

As bad as the Bears have been over the course of a four-game losing streak, 8.5 is a large number and they’ve had two weeks to prepare for a familiar, flawed opponent. Chicago’s defense also keeps it in games. Despite so many offensive shortcomings, they’ve lost by nine or more points just once all season.

In fact, the Packers haven’t beaten the Bears by that many points in any of their last five meetings. And more recently, Green Bay is just 2-4 against the spread in its last four games.

Oddsmakers might be giving the Pack too much love.

WHY THE PACKERS WILL COVER the spread

Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles aren’t even healthy, but when on the field they’ve been two of the lowest-rated passers in the NFL. That might not matter too much if the Bears could take advantage of the fact the Packers have a leaky run defense, but Chicago’s got nothing going on the ground. It is averaging a league-low 3.6 yards per carry on offense.

Plus, Rodgers is likely pissed. He sure was when he torched the Houston Texans after Green Bay’s first loss back in Week 6, and again when he lit up the San Francisco 49ers after the team’s second loss in Week 8. You don’t want to mess with Rodgers when he’s trying to send a message, and a prime-time game against the rival Bears might present that opportunity after Green Bay lost to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

BEARS PACKERS PICK

Trajectories are key here. The Packers know how to bounce back, while the Bears are in a free-fall. This isn’t a good matchup for Chicago at all, and the ingredients are there for a rare Green Bay-Chicago blowout.

Packers win it 34-17.