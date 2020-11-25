Bears Packers Pick, Betting Odds, Trends, Preview

For the 6,038,473rd time in NFL history, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers will meet Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. And as per usual, it’s one of those “unstoppable force vs. immovable object” matchups.
Aaron Rodgers is the NFL’s highest-rated passer, while the Chicago defense ranks No. 4 in the NFL in DVOA.
But the big difference between these two teams will be noticeable when Chicago has the ball on offense. The Bears have no idea if either of their two disappointing quarterbacks will be healthy, which could make it extremely hard for the NFC’s lowest-scoring team to keep pace.
That’s why the Packers are laying 8.5 points.
Bears Packers Pick, Odds: Green Bay -8.5 Total 45 (midweek at BetRivers) | Matchup Report