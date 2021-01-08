Nov 1, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Saints Wild Card Pick, Preview

January 08, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Chicago Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010 and oddsmakers don’t give them much of a chance to change that streak. The Bears will also be the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs having suffered a six game losing streak during the season.

Chicago will take on a New Orleans Saints team that has made Saints bettors very happy in the second half of the season. They are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games, and look to be fully healthy for the first time since Week 1.

But the Bears defense can keep this one close and we take the Bears as double digit road underdogs. 

[ Check out Gagnon’s Wild Card OVER UNDER picks as well ] 

Bears Saints Wild Card Pick, Odds: New Orleans -10, Total 47 | Matchup Report 

Why the Bears will cover the spread

Mitchell Trubisky is one of the hottest Quarterbacks in the league right now. He has a passer rating over 96 in five of his last six games, and has been a major reason the Bears were able to make the playoffs. Their offense as a whole has been very impressive down the stretch. 

The Saints offense is somewhat limited with Brees at Quarterback. They rank 22nd in yards per catch, and 12th in yards per attempt. They are the least blitzed against team in the NFL, which bodes well for the Bears defense. 

The Bears front four is very capable of getting pressure on its own without sending extra guys. Khaili Mack, Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn make one of the best trios of pass disrupters in the NFL. 

And beware the Saints as playoff home favorites – since 1980, they are just 2-9 ATS in 11 games in this same situation, according to our data colleague Trend Dummy.

Why the Saints will cover the spread

The Saints were the best team in the NFL according to the Football Outsiders DVOA metric. Drew Brees looked great last week, which is a good sign for Saints fans considering he had multiple broken ribs just a few weeks ago. He threw for 202 yards and 3 TDs and the offense as a whole looked very efficient. 

The Saints defense ranks 2nd in DVOA only behind the Steelers, and are also 2nd in rush defense DVOA which will be very important in this game. The Bears are going to have to get a run game going with David Montgomery to have any success on offense. It could be a long day for the Bears offense. 

Bears Saints Wild Card Pick

The Saints are the most complete team in football. There is nothing they do poorly, and are in a good position to make a run this postseason. I simply think 10 points is too much to give up. Take the Bears and the points. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
