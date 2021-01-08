Bears Saints Wild Card Pick, Preview

The Chicago Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010 and oddsmakers don’t give them much of a chance to change that streak. The Bears will also be the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs having suffered a six game losing streak during the season.
Chicago will take on a New Orleans Saints team that has made Saints bettors very happy in the second half of the season. They are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine games, and look to be fully healthy for the first time since Week 1.
But the Bears defense can keep this one close and we take the Bears as double digit road underdogs.
Bears Saints Wild Card Pick, Odds: New Orleans -10, Total 47 | Matchup Report