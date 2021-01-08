Bears Saints Wild Card Pick, Preview

Why the Bears will cover the spread

Mitchell Trubisky is one of the hottest Quarterbacks in the league right now. He has a passer rating over 96 in five of his last six games, and has been a major reason the Bears were able to make the playoffs. Their offense as a whole has been very impressive down the stretch.

The Saints offense is somewhat limited with Brees at Quarterback. They rank 22nd in yards per catch, and 12th in yards per attempt. They are the least blitzed against team in the NFL, which bodes well for the Bears defense.

The Bears front four is very capable of getting pressure on its own without sending extra guys. Khaili Mack, Akiem Hicks and Robert Quinn make one of the best trios of pass disrupters in the NFL.

And beware the Saints as playoff home favorites – since 1980, they are just 2-9 ATS in 11 games in this same situation, according to our data colleague Trend Dummy.

Why the Saints will cover the spread

The Saints were the best team in the NFL according to the Football Outsiders DVOA metric. Drew Brees looked great last week, which is a good sign for Saints fans considering he had multiple broken ribs just a few weeks ago. He threw for 202 yards and 3 TDs and the offense as a whole looked very efficient.

The Saints defense ranks 2nd in DVOA only behind the Steelers, and are also 2nd in rush defense DVOA which will be very important in this game. The Bears are going to have to get a run game going with David Montgomery to have any success on offense. It could be a long day for the Bears offense.

Bears Saints Wild Card Pick

The Saints are the most complete team in football. There is nothing they do poorly, and are in a good position to make a run this postseason. I simply think 10 points is too much to give up. Take the Bears and the points.