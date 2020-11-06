Oct 25, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Bears vs Titans Betting Preview, Pick

November 05, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The OVER has dominated in the last 20 Tennessee Titans games. It has hit in 15 of their past 20 games, but that trend may come to a halt considering they’re playing the Chicago Bears and their 6th ranked defense on Sunday.

The Bears are coming off a 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in OT, while the Titans suffered an embarrassing loss to the 2-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals. I like the Titans to bounce back against the Bears, and cover the -7 point spread.

Bears Titans Pick, Odds: Tennessee -6.5 Total 47.5 | Bears Fans in Illinois Wager at BetRivers | Matchup Report 

 

Why the Titans can cover the spread 

After a 5-0 start, the Titans have now lost two in a row and are sitting at 5-2. They are now in a battle for the AFC South crown, as the Indianapolis Colts are getting hot and are also at 5-2, tied for first place with the Titans. 

The Titans biggest problem this season has been getting after the quarterback. They are tied for 30th in the NFL for sacks, and didn’t sack Joe Burrow once last week. But this looks like a week they can get their pass rush going.

Nick Foles has been sacked 9 times in the last two weeks. Jadeveon Clowney is bound to have a breakout game, and this could be it. 

The Bears run defense has been shakey of late. They have given up 283 yards on the ground in the last two games, and they are susceptible to giving up the big run. They have given up 37 runs of 10 yards or more which is the most in the NFL. Derrick Henry is going to have a big game. 

Why the Bears can cover the spread

Like the Titans, the Bears have also lost two in a row. After a 5-3 start, the Bears desperately need a win to hang on in the wild card race in the NFC. 

This is a game where the Bears need good Quarterback play. Foles made some plays for the Bears last week, as he led a drive late in the game to push the game to overtime. The Titans have the 24th ranked DVOA pass defense, and let Burrow have a 106.7 QBR last week. 

This goes without saying, but the Bears pass rush will dictate this game. The Titans starting LT Taylor Lewan is out, so Khalil Mack could have a big day. The Bears big ticket free agent Robert Quinn hasn’t had a sack since Week 2, so maybe this is a matchup that he can take advantage of. 

Bears Titans pick

The Bears haven’t shown me anything the past two weeks to prove they are a legit threat in the NFL. Their offense is 27th in DVOA, and will need a big game from Foles to win. I doubt that happens.

I like the Titans to get back on track, and beat the Bears in blowout fashion.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
