Bears vs Titans Betting Preview, Pick

The OVER has dominated in the last 20 Tennessee Titans games. It has hit in 15 of their past 20 games, but that trend may come to a halt considering they’re playing the Chicago Bears and their 6th ranked defense on Sunday.
The Bears are coming off a 26-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints in OT, while the Titans suffered an embarrassing loss to the 2-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals. I like the Titans to bounce back against the Bears, and cover the -7 point spread.
Bears Titans Pick, Odds: Tennessee -6.5 Total 47.5 | Bears Fans in Illinois Wager at BetRivers | Matchup Report