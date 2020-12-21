Bengals Steelers Prop, Claypool, Higgins TD Picks

The Week 15 Monday Night features four Bengals Steelers prop bets as Pittsburgh arrives as huge 14-point road favorites. (Matchup Report and Live Odds)

Chase Claypool Anytime TD +140

I am going back to the Claypool hive. I am two for three picking Claypool this year, and this looks like a great matchup for him. He has been awesome for the Steelers in his rookie year, as he has 10 TDs on the season.

Last time these two teams met, Claypool had two TDs in a dominating performance. Diontae Johnson has struggled with drops lately, so I think Big Ben will go back to his most trustworthy red zone target.

Tee Higgins Anytime TD +275

Let’s roll with another rookie WR. Higgins was taken with the first pick in the 2nd round of last year’s draft, and has truly blossomed into a legit WR for the Bengals. Him and Burrow should have a nice career together.

Higgins has been a target machine the last six games. He has 50 targets over that stretch, and has not missed a beat without Burrow in the lineup. Ryan Finley is going to need a target he trusts in this game, and Higgins fits that role.

Longshot: James Washington Anytime TD +350

This is my favorite bet of the night. Getting Washington at +350 is tremendous value. He is the Steelers 3rd WR, and played 81% of the snaps last week.

Washington also sees his fair share of targets. He has ten targets in his last two games, and also has a TD in back to back games. The Steelers love the quick passing game. I expect a heavy dose of action from the Steelers WRs in this game.

Longshot: Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST +375

The +375 value is just too good to pass up. I hit this exact bet in the Steelers vs Ravens game earlier on this season. The Steelers tend to feast on backup QBs. In that Ravens game, they picked off RGIII and returned it back for a TD.

The Steelers defense has been tremendous at causing turnovers this season. They are 2nd in the NFL in takeaways with 25, and will be facing a Bengals team who is starting a backup QB in Ryan Finley. The Bengals are 5th in the NFL in turnovers with 22.