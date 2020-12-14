Browns Ravens Prop Bets, Mayfield, Jackson Picks

In what should be a great game to cap off Week 14, we have four profitable predictions in our Browns Ravens prop bets lineup. And to make things even more fun, we focus on the exciting QBs for each team – Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield.

Check it out, also see the betting preview and prediction and watch for hundreds of fun and profitable prop bets available every game at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Lamar Jackson Anytime TD +110

The Ravens pass has struggled tremendously this year. He has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three of their last four games, and have transitioned their offense to a run first style game plan.

Lamar has more than 10 carries in five straight games, and you can tell they are focusing on getting him outside the pocket more. The Browns rush defense is mediocre at best. Getting Lamar at plus odds is a steal.