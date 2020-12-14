Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Browns Ravens Prop Bets, Mayfield, Jackson Picks

December 14, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

In what should be a great game to cap off Week 14, we have four profitable predictions in our Browns Ravens prop bets lineup. And to make things even more fun, we focus on the exciting QBs for each team – Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. 

Check it out, also see the betting preview and prediction and watch for hundreds of fun and profitable prop bets available every game at BetRivers and SugarHouse.

Lamar Jackson Anytime TD +110

The Ravens pass has struggled tremendously this year. He has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three of their last four games, and have transitioned their offense to a run first style game plan. 

Lamar has more than 10 carries in five straight games, and you can tell they are focusing on getting him outside the pocket more. The Browns rush defense is mediocre at best. Getting Lamar at plus odds is a steal. 

Jarvis Landry Anytime TD +175

Jarvis has been everything the Browns could have wanted, and more this season. He has stepped up and been a bonafide #1 WR since Odell Beckham went down earlier this season. 

Landry is rolling right now. He has TDs in back to back games, and has been a target machine the last two games. He has 21 targets during that span, with five of those coming inside the red zone. 

Longshot: Myles Boykin Anytime TD +400

My longshot bet of the night goes to Myles Boykin finding the end zone tonight. He scored a TD last week, and has been more involved in the offense each and every week. 

Willie Snead is back off the Covid-19 list, but he was just activated on Thursday. Baltimore won’t be making huge changes to their offense in such a short period of time. Boykin played 86% of the snaps last week, and should be in the 50-60 range in this game. 

Baker Mayfield Over 1.5 Passing TDs

How about Mayfield last week? He had his best game as a pro, throwing for 334 yards and 4 TDs. He has silenced his critics this year, and is starting to look like the guy the Browns wanted.

Baker has eclipsed 2 passing TDs in back to back games, and will be going against a top 5 rush defense. The Browns are a much better team when they open it up in the red zone, and I think Kevin Stefanski is starting to realize that. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

