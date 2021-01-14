Browns Chiefs Pick, Fade KC again?

It was an ugly stretch for Kansas City Chiefs bettors to end the year. The Chiefs won their last eight games, but they did not fare well ATS. They finished the year 0-7-1 ATS after starting the year 7-1.
The Chiefs will take on a Cleveland Browns team that is coming off one of their biggest wins in franchise history. The Browns don’t have a good history of being double-digit underdogs however.
The Browns have lost 16 straight as double-digit road dogs, scoring 20 points just twice in those 16 games. Still. KC’s struggle with the spread lately is concerning and we feel the Browns will keep this one close and cover 10 points.
Browns Chiefs Playoff Pick, Odds: Kansas City -10, Total 57 | Matchup Report