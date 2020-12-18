Browns vs Giants Betting Pick, SNF Preview

Just a couple of years ago, the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were the laughingstocks of the NFL. In 2017, they went a combined 3-29, which earned them the top two spots in the 2018 draft order. The following two campaigns? Not much better: 22-41-1.

But now? Now they’re being flexed into prime time together in the third-to-last week of the 2020 regular season.

Of course, the Giants remain a sub-.500 squad that is only receiving buzz because it could win the NFC Least pretty much by default, but that doesn’t change the fact the G-Men have a shot. And it’s worth noting that the team’s 26-7 Week 14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals — a game in which they were hampered by the fact quarterback Daniel Jones was far from 100 percent healthy — was their first loss by more than one score dating back to September.

So can the G-Men put up a fight at home Sunday night in order to remain in the NFC East picture? Doing so would require them to cover a five-point spread in favor of a Browns team trying to lock up its first playoff berth since 2002.

Browns Giants Betting Pick, Odds: NY Giants +5, Total 44 at SugarHouse | Matchup Report