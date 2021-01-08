Browns Steelers Wild Card Pick, Betting Preview

The Cleveland Browns are set to participate in their first playoff game since they lost a high-scoring thriller to these very Pittsburgh Steelers on Wild Card Weekend in 2002. The problem is, a huge number of their key players won’t actually participate.

The Browns have been crushed by a rash of injuries as well as a COVID-19 outbreak which has ruled out or cast doubt on offensive linemen Jack Conklin (knee), Wyatt Teller (ankle), J.C. Tretter (knee) and Joel Bitonio (out with COVID-19), defensive backs Denzel Ward (trying to get off the COVID-19 list) and Ronnie Harrison (out with COVID-19), wide receivers KhaDarel Hodge (out with COVID-19) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (concussion) as well as edge defender Olivier Vernon (out with a torn Achilles tendon).

They’ve also been working remotely as a result of the outbreak, and they won’t have head coach Kevin Stefanski on hand for Sunday night’s highly-anticipated meeting with the division-rival Steelers.

A Browns victory seems like a tall order right now, but they are getting six points.

Browns Steelers Wild Card Pick, Odds: Pittsburgh -6, Total 47.5 | Matchup Report