Cowboys Eagles Prop Bets for SNF

Jalen Reagor Anytime TD Scorer +225

After missing the last five games with a thumb injury, the Eagles will finally have their 1st round pick back on the field. Jalen Reagor was activated from IR this week, and is good to go on Sunday Night.

In the first two weeks, Reagor flashed his big play potential. He had 55 yards on one catch in Week 1, and Carson Wentz overthrew him on another deep pass that should have been a 75-yard TD. I’m expecting Doug Pederson to try and get Reagor involved early and often on offense.

The Cowboys have been burned by the big play all year, and have given up a TD of 50 yards or more in their past two games. At +225, Reagor has the best upside and value out of any Eagles player for anytime TD.

Ben DiNucci OVER 208.5 passing yards.

With Andy Dalton out with a concussion, the Cowboys will be rolling with 7th round rookie Ben DiNucci on Sunday Night. He will make his first career start against an Eagles defense that ranks 21st against the pass.

Sportsbooks aren’t expecting much from DiNucci, as his total passing yards is set at 208.5. The Eagles defense has been solid against the run, sitting at 12th in the league so I’m not expecting much from Ezekiel Elliot. DiNicci should have his fair share of opportunities tonight, and I think there will be some garbage time stat padding at the end of the game. The Cowboys still have some playmakers at WR, so 209 passing yards should be within reach for DiNucci.

Boston Scott OVER 59.5 rushing yards

Boston Scott had the game winning TD against the New York Giants in Week 7, and provides some juice out of the backfield for the Eagles.

Miles Sanders will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury, so Scott should see around 10-15 carries. The Cowboys run defense has been atrocious this year. They have the 30th ranked DVOA rush defense, and have allowed a 100-yard rusher in back-to-back games.

If Scott gets 15 carries, he only needs to average 4 yards a carry to achieve 60 yards. I am expecting a big game from Boston Scott on the ground tonight.