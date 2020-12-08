Cowboys Ravens Betting Pick, Preview

Why the Ravens will cover the spread

The Ravens have had a chaotic last couple of weeks. They scrambled to field a roster against the Steelers last Wednesday, and almost pulled off the upset. The Ravens fielded 13 practice squad players in that game. This week is going to be different. Lamar Jackson will be good to go for the Ravens on Tuesday Night.

The Cowboys run defense is historically bad. They have given up the most rushing yards in the league this season, allowing an astounding 156 yards on the ground per game. The Ravens offense is tailored around run games, and is at it’s best when Jackson is able to get loose.

The Cowboys allowed Kyler Murray to run for 74 yards this year, so their defense is also bad at keeping QBs in the pocket. This is the perfect game for the Ravens offense to get back on track.

Why the Cowboys will cover the spread

The Cowboys are going to be well rested for this game. They last played on Thanksgiving against Washington, and it was a forgettable performance for everyone involved. Maybe it doesn’t look so bad after Washington just upset the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The best chance the Cowboys have making this is a game is if Ezekiel Eliott takes over. The Ravens have some holes on defense that can be exploited. In the two games previous to last Wednesday, the Ravens allowed a combined 350 yards on the ground. Derrick Henry and Damien Harris torched them late in the game. Zeke needs to be special.

Cowboys Ravens pick

I think this is the perfect “get right” game for the Ravens. They are in a battle for the last wildcard spot, and cannot afford a loss to the Cowboys. On the other side, the Cowboys are simply not playing well enough to trust them to cover any spread under 10 points. Dallas loses by an average of 9.8 points per game. I’m taking the Ravens.