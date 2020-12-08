Cowboys Ravens Betting Pick, Preview

This will be the 2nd Tuesday game played this year, and will feature two teams that are both desperate for a win. The Dallas Cowboys need a win to stay alive in the NFC East, while the Baltimore Ravens are looking to snap a three game losing skid, and stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Dallas is on a 10-4 ATS streak as underdogs while the Ravens have limped to a 1-5-1 ATS as chalk in their past seven games.
I think the Ravens take care of business in this game, and cover the spread in convincing fashion.
Cowboys Ravens Pick, Odds: Baltimore -8, Total 45.5 at SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report