Oct 11, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) leaves the field with an injury in the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys Giants Pick, Odds, Trends, Preview

December 30, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The NFC East will come down to Week 17. If the Washington Football Team beats the Philadelphia Eagles, they win the division. If they lose, then the winner of this game will take the NFC East crown.

The Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to play the New York Giants, in a do or die game for both teams. The Cowboys are coming off their best win of the season against the Eagles, while the Giants will look to bounce back after losing to the Baltimore Ravens.

I think the Giants ultimately take this game. I like the Giants and the points in this one.

Cowboys Giants betting pick, odds: NY Giants +2.5, Total 44.5 at SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report 

Why the Giants will cover the spread

The Giants are in a slump right now. After beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 in Week 13, the Giants have now lost three in a row by a combined 47 points. The offense has yet to score more than 13 points in that stretch. Well, good thing they will be playing the Dallas Cowboys this week. 

The Cowboys run defense has been nothing short of a disaster. They have given up the most rushing yards in the league, and have the 24th ranked DVOA rush defense. The Giants are going to try and pound the ball in this game. With Daniel Jones limited due to injury, I would expect a heavy run offense from the Giants. 

Why the Cowboys will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They have won three in a row, and eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from playoff contention last week. They have been led by Andy Dalton, who is playing out of his mind. He threw for 377 yards and 3 TDs last week. 

The Cowboys passing game seems to have found its groove. They have 7 passing TDs over their three game win streak, and have seemed to rely heavily on their WRs to carry this team. Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are all playing tremendous football. 

Cowboys Giants betting pick

I still cannot trust the Cowboys as a favorite. Overall, I think the Giants are a better team. Their defense still has Logan Ryan and James Bradburry, who should be able to contain the Cowboys pass catchers. The Cowboys will fall back down to earth in this game. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

