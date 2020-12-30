Cowboys Giants Pick, Odds, Trends, Preview

The NFC East will come down to Week 17. If the Washington Football Team beats the Philadelphia Eagles, they win the division. If they lose, then the winner of this game will take the NFC East crown.
The Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to play the New York Giants, in a do or die game for both teams. The Cowboys are coming off their best win of the season against the Eagles, while the Giants will look to bounce back after losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
I think the Giants ultimately take this game. I like the Giants and the points in this one.
Cowboys Giants betting pick, odds: NY Giants +2.5, Total 44.5 at SugarHouse NJ | Matchup Report