Cowboys Giants Pick, Odds, Trends, Preview

Why the Giants will cover the spread

The Giants are in a slump right now. After beating the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 in Week 13, the Giants have now lost three in a row by a combined 47 points. The offense has yet to score more than 13 points in that stretch. Well, good thing they will be playing the Dallas Cowboys this week.

The Cowboys run defense has been nothing short of a disaster. They have given up the most rushing yards in the league, and have the 24th ranked DVOA rush defense. The Giants are going to try and pound the ball in this game. With Daniel Jones limited due to injury, I would expect a heavy run offense from the Giants.

Why the Cowboys will cover the spread

Don’t look now, but the Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. They have won three in a row, and eliminated the Philadelphia Eagles from playoff contention last week. They have been led by Andy Dalton, who is playing out of his mind. He threw for 377 yards and 3 TDs last week.

The Cowboys passing game seems to have found its groove. They have 7 passing TDs over their three game win streak, and have seemed to rely heavily on their WRs to carry this team. Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are all playing tremendous football.

Cowboys Giants betting pick

I still cannot trust the Cowboys as a favorite. Overall, I think the Giants are a better team. Their defense still has Logan Ryan and James Bradburry, who should be able to contain the Cowboys pass catchers. The Cowboys will fall back down to earth in this game.