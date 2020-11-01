Cowboys vs Eagles Sunday Night Football Prediction

Technically, at least a share of first place in the NFC East will be on the line when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. But this Dallas-Philly matchup is a bettor’s nightmare, and one that will lack the gravitas usually afforded to a prime NFC East tilt.
The problem, of course, is that both teams would be write-offs in any other division. They’ve both been absolutely decimated by injuries, particularly on offense, and the Cowboys might be down to their third-string quarterback — some dude named Ben DiNucci — if Dak Prescott backup Andy Dalton can’t suit up due to a concussion.
It’s ugly, but you can’t look away. The Week 8 Sunday Nighter is for sports rubberneckers.
Cowboys Eagles Pick and Odds: Eagles -9 Total 43 as of Thursday at BetRivers | Matchup Report