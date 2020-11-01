Cowboys vs Eagles Sunday Night Football Prediction

WHY THE COWBOYS CAN COVER the Spread

Because the inflated line (Philadelphia -9) might be pushing it. Dallas hasn’t covered a single spread all season, but nobody goes 0-16 ATS for good reason. Oddsmakers are adjusting, just as they did by bloating the line to help get the New York Jets their first cover of 2020 in Week 7.

The Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five meetings with the Eagles, who are also an abysmal 2-5 against the number this season. Philly at least has its starting quarterback, but the Eagles have been hit even harder than Dallas in many other areas.

Trend Dummy reminds us that Dallas is 13-4 ATS in 17 divisional games and 8-3 ATS in 11 recent games as underdogs. And that Philly is riding an ugly 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 home games. But trends go out the window when so many injuries and incompetence is in play.

WHY THE EAGLES CAN COVER The Spread

The Cowboys simply look lost, and this week’s Everson Griffen trade might have signaled they’re waving the white flag on 2020. Will the players be inspired at all, especially if Dalton isn’t able to rally and play? That seems unlikely at this point, which means it could be DiNucci against Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham. That’s far from ideal.

And while you never know when Ezekiel Elliott might go off, the run defense has actually been a bright spot for the Eagles this season. So even the matchups are working against the Cowboys, who have been crushed on the ground defensively and may have to deal with Miles Sanders in his return to the lineup.

COWBOYS EAGLES PICK

I guess it’s obvious that if we were to take anyone here, it’d have to be the Eagles. If a team has yet to cover a spread this deep into the season, fade them until they finally change that.

That being said, this is a zero-unit recommendation. Take the Eagles in your office pool and use your hard-earned money elsewhere. Or read Deeg’s props article on Sunday after the prop odds are posted.