Dallas Washington Prop Bets, Thanksgiving Picks

*See also our full Washington vs Dallas betting preview with current odds and predictions.

Terry McLaurin Anytime TD Scorer +130

McLaurin is quickly becoming one of my favorite players in the NFL. He does it all at the WR position, and is easily Washington’s biggest threat on offense. He has 871 yards on 62 catches this season, but only 3 TDs. That is going to change on Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys are horrendous against WRs. They have allowed the 2nd most fantasy points per game to opposing WRs, and have the 22nd ranked DVOA pass defense. McLaurin and Alex Smith have had a strong connection the last two games, and it’s just a matter of time before the TDs start to roll in.

Dalton Schultz Anytime TD Scorer +225

Believe it or not, Washington has one of the better defenses in the NFL. This makes it tough to find a player to bank on for Anytime TD on the Dallas Cowboys. Insert Dalton Schultz.

Washington’s weakness on defense is against TEs. They have given up the 11th most fantasy points to opposing TEs, and Schultz is really starting to come on for the Cowboys. He has 13 targets in his last two games, and had a TD last week against the Vikings.

Longshot Prop Bet: Dontrelle Inman +550

All signs are pointing towards Inman playing on Thursday, as he has been inactive the last three games with a hamstring injury.

Before Inman went down, he was averaging five targets per game. Washington is a better passing team with Smith under center, so Inman should continue to see his fair share of targets when he returns. Like I said earlier, the Cowboys are terrible against WRs. Inman provides some great value at +550.

Antonio Gibson Over 13.5 Rushing Attempts

Gibson is really starting to heat up. He was a fantasy darkhorse at the start of the year, but hasn’t really panned out as experts expected. The last few games are a different story.

He has 13 or more rushing attempts in three of his last four games, and in five of his ten games overall. Washington has really tried to establish a run game the last few weeks, and I think that continues on Thursday.

Andy Dalton Under 254.5 Passing Yards

Dalton had good game against the Vikings, but Washington is a different story. They own the league’s top pass defense, allowing only 194.5 passing yards per game.

In Dalton’s first game against Washington this year, he finished 9 of 19 for 75 yards before leaving the game with an injury. I think Dalton will have some success down the stretch, just not in this game.