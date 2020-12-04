Broncos Chiefs Pick, SNF Preview

At this point, it’s difficult to call it a rivalry.
After all, the Kansas City Chiefs have defeated the Denver Broncos in each of their last 10 meetings. But the Chiefs have been cutting it quite close lately, and they’ve played some tight games within the AFC West this season.
Plus, any given Sunday (night)!
Let’s break down the Sunday Nighter, where the Broncos are back from a COVID-19 debacle and getting 13.5 points from the defending Super Bowl champions.
Broncos Chiefs Pick, Odds: Kansas City -14, Total 51 | Matchup Report