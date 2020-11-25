We kicked butt last weekend with our anytime TD prop bets and we are striking while the iron is hot here on Thanksgiving.

The Detroit Lions Houston Texans prop bets we like the best involve three more TD scorer options. Check it out and see our Lions Texans betting preview as well, along with the latest odds and matchup stats for this game.

Duke Johnson Anytime TD Scorer +110

I like to get better value at anytime TD, but I have to take Duke Johnson in this game. Johnson is officially the starting RB for the Texans, as David Johnson is still battling a concussion he suffered in Week 9.

The Lions are atrocious at stopping RBs. They rank dead last in fantasy points allowed by RBs this season with an average of 29.1 per game. Duke is very good at catching the ball out of the backfield, so I am expecting a heavy dose of touches in this game. You can even look to sprinkle on him for 2+ TDs at +400.

Marvin Jones Anytime TD Scorer +140

The Lions are banged up at WR, leaving Marvin Jones one of the only Lions WRs to be fully healthy for Thursday. Jones has been on a tear the last few games.

He has 27 catches for 229 yards and 4 TDs the last four games. The Texans are also awful against the pass. They rank 24th in pass defense DVOA, and have given up the 7th most fantasy points to WRs. Jones should have a big game.

Longshot: C.J Prosise Anytime TD Scorer +500

My longshot anytime TD bet of the game goes to C.J Prosise at +500. Prosise is the backup RB for the Texans, and should see around 30% of the offensive snaps for the Texans.

I am going to reiterate how bad the Lions are against RBs. I think the Texans are going to light up the scoreboard in this game, so Prosise should see his fair share of red zone snaps.

Will Fuller Over 70.5 Receiving Yards

Fuller should have himself a big game on Thanksgiving. It looks like Lions starting CB Jeff Okudah will be out with a concussion, so Fuller is going to see some favorable matchups.

Fuller has become Watsons go to target. He has eclipsed 70 yards in two of his last three games, and the Lions have the 23rd ranked DVOA pass defense.

Marvin Jones Over 55.5 Receiving Yards

With all the injuries to the WR position for the Lions, Jones will be the go to target for Stafford.

He has 16 targets in his last two games, and should see around 10 targets in this game. This should be a high scoring game.