Double Digit Road Favorites: Bet Home Dog?

Pittsburgh is a double digit road favorite at Dallas in Week 9, which has rekindled the discussion around whether you back or fade those huge NFL favorites.

The Steelers will currently face a 14-point spread against the Cowboys, which makes Dallas just the fourth team this season to be a double-digit home underdog. Of course, as we malign the NFC East for its pathetic play this year, it should be noted that the other three teams have also been double digit home dogs this season (Giants +13 to Tampa in Week 9, Eagles +10 to the Ravens in Week 6 and Washington +14 to Baltimore in Week 4).

No other team in any other division has experienced such a slap in the face from oddsmakers.

Regardless of all that, how should bettors treat this game? Is there an advantage that makes sense historically? Do home dogs fight harder because of they are being disrespected? Does the road team rest its star players and not try to run up the score?

Recent history of Double Digit Road Favorites

The 2020 history shows favorites as 0-2-1 ATS. All three won. Over the past few seasons, with several teams in rebuilding modes, there were 18 situations, which showed a perfect split of 9-9 ATS dating to Dec. 2, 2018).

Going back in time however, there was a stretch of games in NFL betting history when double digit road favorites were a lock – to lose against the spread, that is. (Read our 2012 article on the same topic).

In 18 games between Dec. 6, 2009 (Chargers at Browns) and Nov. 25, 2012 (Broncos at Chiefs), those big road favorites went 1-17 ATS! True story, according to our trusty NFL database which tracks openings and closing lines since 1980.

Pittsburgh shares double digit road favorite shame

Since Dec. 27, 2015, there have been only six cases where the double digit road favorite lost outright. And two teams have the betting shame of losing twice – one is New England, which lost at Miami Dec. 11, 2017 and also Jan. 3, 2016. The other? These same Pittsburgh Steelers, who lost Dec. 19, 2018 at the Raiders and Dec. 27, 2015 at Baltimore.

So while the idea that Pittsburgh could lose at Dallas, who will start a fourth-string QB, is a bit preposterous, shit happens. And if you don’t buy the upset theory, maybe you should embrace the bet the home underdog to cover theory. Why? The Steelers record as double-digit road favorites since 1980 is 1-12 ATS and just 8-5 SU.

Double Digit Road Favorites in 2020

Road Score Home Score Spread Tampa Bay 25 NY Giants 23 +13 Baltimore 30 Philadelphia 28 +10 Baltimore 31 Washington 17 +14

