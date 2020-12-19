Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) talks with head coach Matt Rhule during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Panthers Props, Scantling, Bridgewater Picks

December 19, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Anytime TD prop picks have become a staple of our football betting diet and the Saturday Night clash between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers puts four more on the menu.

Check out our point spread prediction as well an watch for line moves and hundreds of Packers Panthers prop bets at BetRivers and Sugarhouse.

Robert Tonyan Anytime TD +150

What a find Tonyan has been for the Green Bay Packers. He is tied for 1st amongst all TEs with 9 TD receptions, and has really developed some nice chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. He has been the most consistent player on offense besides Devante Adams. 

Tonyan is on fire right now. He has a TD in four straight games, and is consistently getting targets in the red zone. Tonyan at +150 is great value considering he has scored in four straight.

Curtis Samuel Anytime TD +180

Samuel is starting to become a bigger part of the Panthers offensive scheme. He was on the field for 79% of their offensive snaps last week, and was second on the team in targets with nine. 

The Packers have two solid CBs in Jhaire Alexander and Kevin King. They will be shadowing Robby Anderson and D.J Moore, leaving Samuel with some favorable matchups. The Packers run defense is very mediocre, so I expect Samuel to act as the backup RB behind Mike Davis. He should see some sweep runs, and maybe some runs out of the backfield. 

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD +200

Marquez has been very kind to me this year. I am 2/2 when picking him for Anytime TD. Let’s make it 3/3. I love this matchup for him, and I think +200 is the best value out of any player in this game. 

Valdes-Scantling had six targets and a TD in last week’s game against Detroit, and I think he should see a similar target share in this game. Marquez is their deep ball WR, and the Panthers struggle at stopping the big play. I expect Matt LeFleur to dial up a couple deep shots in this game. 

Longshot: Teddy Bridgewater Anytime TD +450

Now this is an odd pick, but this is a sneaky good value bet for Anytime TD. Bridgewater takes off and runs a lot more than people think. He has 239 yards and 4 TDs on the ground this season. 

The Packers run defense is their achilles heel. Without a legit RB behind Mike Davis, Teddy could be used in QB sneak scenarios at the goal line. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet Props

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 19th, 4:30 PM

Buffalo -5.5 -110

Denver +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 19th, 8:15 PM

Carolina +8 -110

Green Bay -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7.5 -110

Indianapolis -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +11 -110

Tennessee -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3 -110

Minnesota -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -6.5 -110

Atlanta +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -6.5 -110

Washington +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +13 -110

Baltimore -13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

New England +1.5 -110

Miami -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Dallas +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +17 -110

LA Rams -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

Arizona -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3 -110

New Orleans +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 8:20 PM

Cleveland -6 -110

NY Giants +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh -13 -110

Cincinnati +13 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Minnesota +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -3 -115

Detroit +3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -130

Arizona -2.5 -130

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:15 PM

Miami +1.5 -110

Las Vegas -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats