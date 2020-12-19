Packers Panthers Props, Scantling, Bridgewater Picks

Anytime TD prop picks have become a staple of our football betting diet and the Saturday Night clash between the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers puts four more on the menu.
Check out our point spread prediction as well an watch for line moves and hundreds of Packers Panthers prop bets at BetRivers and Sugarhouse.
Robert Tonyan Anytime TD +150
What a find Tonyan has been for the Green Bay Packers. He is tied for 1st amongst all TEs with 9 TD receptions, and has really developed some nice chemistry with Aaron Rodgers. He has been the most consistent player on offense besides Devante Adams.
Tonyan is on fire right now. He has a TD in four straight games, and is consistently getting targets in the red zone. Tonyan at +150 is great value considering he has scored in four straight.