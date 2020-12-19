Packers Panthers Props, Scantling, Bridgewater Picks

Curtis Samuel Anytime TD +180

Samuel is starting to become a bigger part of the Panthers offensive scheme. He was on the field for 79% of their offensive snaps last week, and was second on the team in targets with nine.

The Packers have two solid CBs in Jhaire Alexander and Kevin King. They will be shadowing Robby Anderson and D.J Moore, leaving Samuel with some favorable matchups. The Packers run defense is very mediocre, so I expect Samuel to act as the backup RB behind Mike Davis. He should see some sweep runs, and maybe some runs out of the backfield.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD +200

Marquez has been very kind to me this year. I am 2/2 when picking him for Anytime TD. Let’s make it 3/3. I love this matchup for him, and I think +200 is the best value out of any player in this game.

Valdes-Scantling had six targets and a TD in last week’s game against Detroit, and I think he should see a similar target share in this game. Marquez is their deep ball WR, and the Panthers struggle at stopping the big play. I expect Matt LeFleur to dial up a couple deep shots in this game.

Longshot: Teddy Bridgewater Anytime TD +450

Now this is an odd pick, but this is a sneaky good value bet for Anytime TD. Bridgewater takes off and runs a lot more than people think. He has 239 yards and 4 TDs on the ground this season.

The Packers run defense is their achilles heel. Without a legit RB behind Mike Davis, Teddy could be used in QB sneak scenarios at the goal line.