Nov 5, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after catching a pass to score a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Bears Prop Bets: Scantling Anytime TD

November 29, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Our Anytime TD prop picks have been on fire and in high demand across the Twitterverse, so we are back with a trio of Packers Bears prop bets here in the Week 12 Sunday Nighter.

We have cashed regularly with the emergence of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and we are back for more on him, along with picks on David Montgomery and Darnell Mooney longshot play.

Editor Note: As always, hundreds of Sunday Night props are available at your favorite sportsbook

Check out the matchup report and live odds on this game as well as Gagnon’s Sunday Night pick.

David Montgomery Anytime TD Scorer +137

It is rare for a feature back to have plus odds for anytime TD.  However, when you consider the Bears have the fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL it makes sense.

Despite this I still think Montgomery should be able to reach pay dirt.  The weakness of this Packers defence is the ground game and I expect Montgomery to get plenty of touches.  Montgomery missed the Bears last game vs the Vikings but has had the bye week to recover.  I think he will be fresh and have some extra juice in this one.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD scorer +240

MVS had been playing better in recent weeks before a costly fumble in overtime last week.  He unfortunately received death threats for that fumble and I think he will use that as motivation this week.

With Allen Lazard returning from injury, MVS should be shifted to the slot.  The weakness of the Bears secondary is their slot corner Buster Skrine.  MVS should see a lot of Skrine in this one, which is great news for the Packers.

Longshot: Darnell Mooney Anytime TD Scorer +350

The 5th round rookie has shown a lot of potential this year.  However, due to the inconsistent quarterback play from the Bears his play has not translated to numbers.

Allen Robinson will get a healthy dose of Jaire Alexander in this game, so Trubisky will be forced to look elsewhere.  I think Mooney will be open for a deep shot opportunity, it just comes down to if Trubisky can hit him or not.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

