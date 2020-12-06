Sep 13, 2020; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) scores a touchdown against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes (21) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, September 13, 2020, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Green Bay won 43-34. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescsent-USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers Eagles Anytime TD Prop Picks, Sanders, Lazard

December 06, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

Check out Deeg’s Packers Eagles prop bets, including his successful Anytime TD Scorer props that have turning profits week over week. Also read the betting preview and spread prediction of this Green Bay vs Philadelphia Week 13 matchup.

Miles Sanders Anytime TD +125

With Carson Wentz struggling, the Eagles should start tailoring the offense around Miles Sanders. Miles has been one of the better RBs in the league when healthy. He is 2nd in the league behind only Nick Chubb when it comes to yards per carry, and has two runs of over 70 yards.

The Packers run defense is very mediocre. They are 24th in rush defense DVOA, and were killed by Jordan Howard last year when they played the Eagles. If the Eagles are going to move the ball in this game, Sanders will have to be the focal point of the offense. 

Allen Lazard Anytime TD +175

Lazard is making a case that he is a legit #2 WR across from Davante Adams. He had 6 targets last week, and caught his first TD since being back from injury. He now has 3 TDs in 5 games played this year. 

This will be a very favorable matchup for Lazard. He will be lining up against Avonte Maddox for the majority of the game, who is much smaller than him. Maddox struggles against bigger, stronger receivers. And Lazard fits that bill perfectly. I think Lazard will outshine Adams in this game. 

Longshot: Boston Scott Anytime TD +550

The Eagles backfield just got a lot more crowded with Jordan Howard being called up from the practice squad. This pick is more of what Scott can do out of the backfield as a receiver. 

The Packers have allowed the most receiving yards to RBs this season, and Scott has been the best Eagles RB at catching passes. He had 6 targets last week, and will get some 3rd down reps this Sunday. He is used primarily in the screen game, and he has the capability of taking one to the house at any time. 

Jalen Reagor Over 3.5 Receptions +105

The Eagles WRs have struggled recently due to the play of Wentz. The offense as a whole has been discombobulated, and the coaches don’t seem to have any answers on how to get this team going. 

Getting the ball in the hands of your 1st round pick is a good start. Reagors targets are starting to increase, and he is good for 1-3 screen passes in this game. He has at least 4 catches in two of his last three games, and I am expecting his target share to drastically increase as the year goes on. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com
