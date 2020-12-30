Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) is upended by Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) on a first down reception in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Packers Bears Picks, Odds, Trends, Preview

December 30, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

It all comes down to this for the Chicago Bears. After a roller coaster season, the Bears are sitting at 8-7, and just need one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs. They will be in tough, as they will host the Green Bay Packers and catch 5.5 points as of Wednesday at BetRivers Illinois.

They have won five in a row, and just laid a beating on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. I think the Bears win this game outright, but I will stick to the spread just in case.

Give me the Bears and the points and read on for the details. 

Packers Bears betting pick, odds: Chicago +5.5, Total 52 | Matchup Report 

Why the Bears will cover the spread

The Bears season has had its ups and downs to say the least. They will be the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs with having a six game losing streak during their season. The Bears had a 47 day stretch without a win. However, they have been playing much better football as of late. 

The Bears have scored 110 points in their last three games combined. That is first in the NFL during that stretch. They are also getting some above average QB play from Mitch Trubisky. They have struggled to find competent QB play for a long time. 

Trubisky has 1326 all purpose yards since returning from the bench five weeks ago. He has 11 TDs and 4 INTs during that stretch, and has completely changed this offense. The Bears have also been benefited by the sudden emergence of RB David Montgomery. He has 90+ rushing yards in four of his last five games. 

Why the Packers will cover the spread

I think it’s safe to say that the Packers and the Chiefs are the upper class of the NFL. The Packers are now 13-2, and have been rolling since their last loss against the Colts back in Week 11. 

Aaron Rodgers is officially my MVP pick for the 2020 season. His numbers are astronomical. He has over 4000 yards, 44 TDs, 5 INTs and a passer rating of 119.4. That is the second highest passer rating of his career. He had a passer rating of 122.5 back in 2011. He won the MVP that season. 

Last time these two teams played, the Packers ran up the scoreboard. They dropped 41 points on a Bears defense that has been solid all season. Rodgers is 18-5 against the Bears during his career. 

Packers Bears betting pick

The Bears have everything to play for. They win and they’re in. Simple as that. The Packers won last time they met, and I always like riding with a team looking for revenge against a divisional opponent. The Bears are going to win this one outright. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

