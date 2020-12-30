Packers Bears Picks, Odds, Trends, Preview

Why the Bears will cover the spread

The Bears season has had its ups and downs to say the least. They will be the only team in NFL history to make the playoffs with having a six game losing streak during their season. The Bears had a 47 day stretch without a win. However, they have been playing much better football as of late.

The Bears have scored 110 points in their last three games combined. That is first in the NFL during that stretch. They are also getting some above average QB play from Mitch Trubisky. They have struggled to find competent QB play for a long time.

Trubisky has 1326 all purpose yards since returning from the bench five weeks ago. He has 11 TDs and 4 INTs during that stretch, and has completely changed this offense. The Bears have also been benefited by the sudden emergence of RB David Montgomery. He has 90+ rushing yards in four of his last five games.

Why the Packers will cover the spread

I think it’s safe to say that the Packers and the Chiefs are the upper class of the NFL. The Packers are now 13-2, and have been rolling since their last loss against the Colts back in Week 11.

Aaron Rodgers is officially my MVP pick for the 2020 season. His numbers are astronomical. He has over 4000 yards, 44 TDs, 5 INTs and a passer rating of 119.4. That is the second highest passer rating of his career. He had a passer rating of 122.5 back in 2011. He won the MVP that season.

Last time these two teams played, the Packers ran up the scoreboard. They dropped 41 points on a Bears defense that has been solid all season. Rodgers is 18-5 against the Bears during his career.

Packers Bears betting pick

The Bears have everything to play for. They win and they’re in. Simple as that. The Packers won last time they met, and I always like riding with a team looking for revenge against a divisional opponent. The Bears are going to win this one outright.