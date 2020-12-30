Packers Bears Picks, Odds, Trends, Preview

It all comes down to this for the Chicago Bears. After a roller coaster season, the Bears are sitting at 8-7, and just need one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs. They will be in tough, as they will host the Green Bay Packers and catch 5.5 points as of Wednesday at BetRivers Illinois.
They have won five in a row, and just laid a beating on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football. I think the Bears win this game outright, but I will stick to the spread just in case.
Give me the Bears and the points and read on for the details.
Packers Bears betting pick, odds: Chicago +5.5, Total 52 | Matchup Report