Nov 15, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Packers Colts Pick, Betting Preview

November 19, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

These two teams don’t play each other very often, but the Indianapolis Colts have dominated this matchup historically. The Green Bay Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 vs Indianapolis. The Colts will be the home team in this game, where they are 3-1 on the season.

Indianapolis has been great against the NFC lately, as they are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games. I like the Colts to continue their dominance against NFC teams, and cover the 1.5 point spread.

Packers Colts Pick, Odds: Green Bay +1.5, Total 51 midweek at BetRivers Indiana | Matchup Report 

Why the Colts can cover the spread 

The Colts bullied the Titans in the second half on Thursday Night Football and ultimately cruised to a 34-17 win. Phillip Rivers has proven that if he does not turnover the ball, this offense has a very high ceiling. 

The Colts defense has been spectacular this season. They have the 4th ranked DVOA defense, and have allowed the 4th fewest points per game. Slowing down Aaron Rodgers is they key to any defense that plays Green Bay, and the Colts have the ammunition to do so.

They have only allowed 199 passing yards per game, and Xavier Rhodes is the perfect person to shutdown Davante Adams. He is PFFs 6th ranked CB this season, and has been playing like the best CB in football the past few weeks. 

Why the Packers can cover the spread

The Packers were pushed right to the edge by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but were able to pull off the 24-20 victory. Rodgers continued his MVP-like season (where he sits third at +300), throwing for 325 yards and 2 TDs. 

The Packers offense is no longer solely based on Adams. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a weapon for the Packers, catching 4 passes for 149 yards and a TD last week. The Packers will need this to continue considering Rhodes will shadow Adams all game.

The Colts defense has been great, but they have only faced a QB who has a passer rating of over 100 once. Rodgers will be the toughest matchup the Colts defense has faced all season. 

Packers Colts pick

I am a firm believer in this Colts defense. The last time Rodgers played a top defense in the NFL was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had his worst game of the season. I think the Colts defense dominates this game. Take the Colts -1.5.

BetRivers Indiana

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 19th, 8:20 PM

Arizona +3 -110

Seattle -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +4 -110

New Orleans -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

New England -2 -110

Houston +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Detroit +3 -105

Carolina -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia +3 -110

Cleveland -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +5 -110

Baltimore -5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh -10.5 -110

Jacksonville +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +1.5 -110

Washington -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +9.5 -110

LA Chargers -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 4:05 PM

Miami -3.5 -120

Denver +3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 4:25 PM

Green Bay +1.5 -110

Indianapolis -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 4:25 PM

Dallas +7 -110

Minnesota -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 22nd, 8:20 PM

Kansas City -7 -105

Las Vegas +7 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 23rd, 8:15 PM

LA Rams +4 -110

Tampa Bay -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 12:30 PM

Houston +2 -110

Detroit -2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 4:30 PM

Washington +1 -110

Dallas -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore +2.5 -120

Pittsburgh -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats