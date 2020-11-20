Packers Colts Pick, Betting Preview

Why the Colts can cover the spread

The Colts bullied the Titans in the second half on Thursday Night Football and ultimately cruised to a 34-17 win. Phillip Rivers has proven that if he does not turnover the ball, this offense has a very high ceiling.

The Colts defense has been spectacular this season. They have the 4th ranked DVOA defense, and have allowed the 4th fewest points per game. Slowing down Aaron Rodgers is they key to any defense that plays Green Bay, and the Colts have the ammunition to do so.

They have only allowed 199 passing yards per game, and Xavier Rhodes is the perfect person to shutdown Davante Adams. He is PFFs 6th ranked CB this season, and has been playing like the best CB in football the past few weeks.

Why the Packers can cover the spread

The Packers were pushed right to the edge by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, but were able to pull off the 24-20 victory. Rodgers continued his MVP-like season (where he sits third at +300), throwing for 325 yards and 2 TDs.

The Packers offense is no longer solely based on Adams. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged as a weapon for the Packers, catching 4 passes for 149 yards and a TD last week. The Packers will need this to continue considering Rhodes will shadow Adams all game.

The Colts defense has been great, but they have only faced a QB who has a passer rating of over 100 once. Rodgers will be the toughest matchup the Colts defense has faced all season.

Packers Colts pick

I am a firm believer in this Colts defense. The last time Rodgers played a top defense in the NFL was against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had his worst game of the season. I think the Colts defense dominates this game. Take the Colts -1.5.