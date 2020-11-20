Packers Colts Pick, Betting Preview

These two teams don’t play each other very often, but the Indianapolis Colts have dominated this matchup historically. The Green Bay Packers are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 vs Indianapolis. The Colts will be the home team in this game, where they are 3-1 on the season.
Indianapolis has been great against the NFC lately, as they are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 non-conference games. I like the Colts to continue their dominance against NFC teams, and cover the 1.5 point spread.
Packers Colts Pick, Odds: Green Bay +1.5, Total 51 midweek at BetRivers Indiana | Matchup Report