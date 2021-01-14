Packers Rams Prop Bets, Tonyan, Kupp Anytime TD

Why wait til the end of the game to pocket your football betting wins when you can do it all game long betting Anytime TD props?

The Packers Rams prop bets list here on divisional playoff weekend features picks on Robert Tonyan, Cooper Kupp and others. Check out the Top 5 prop bets as Green Bay hosts the LA Rams Saturday.

Robert Tonyan Anytime TD +135

Tonyan has been very kind to me this year. I am 2/2 betting on Tonyan for anytime TD this year, and there is no way I would forget about him come playoff time. If you bet on Tonyan for anytime since Week 7, you would have made yourself a lot of money.

Tonyan has six TDs in his last seven games and will play a massive role in the Packers offense this week. All eyes will be on Davante Adams in the red-zone, opening it up for Tonyan.

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD +225

Kupp left last week’s game with a knee contusion, but all signs point to him getting the start for the Rams on Saturday. Kupp had a great game last week, finishing with four catches for 78 yards.

Cornerback Jhaire Alexander has been one of the best straight-up cover corners in the league this year, meaning Robert Woods will be in for a long day. Cooper has become Jared Goff’s security blanket, so I am expecting double-digit targets for Kupp in this game.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD +300

The Packers deep-threat receiver should have a massive role on Saturday. Valdes-Scantling finished the year with 33 receptions for 690 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Getting MVS at +300 is tremendous value. He has two TDs in his last four games and will get some favorable matchups with the Rams defense focusing on Adams.

Cam Akers OVER 85.5 Total Yards

Akers is going to have to carry this offense on Saturday. The Packers struggle to contain running backs, with their strength being shutting down wide receivers. Akers had 131 yards rushing last week alone.

Aaron Jones OVER 25.5 Receiving Yards

As good as the Rams defense has been, they are susceptible to running backs beating them out of the backfield in the passing game. They allowed 585 receiving yards to opposing running backs this season.

