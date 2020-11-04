Packers vs 49ers Pick, TNF Analysis

Why the Packers can cover the spread

The Packers got run over by Dalvin Cook on Sunday. Cook finished with 30 carries for 163 yards and 4 TDs, single handedly winning the game for the Vikings. Aaron Rodgers did his best to lead a comeback, but ultimately fell short 28-22 at home.

The Packers are about to be without their top three RBs, which means they will have to rely heavily on Rodgers. The 49ers are below average at defending the pass, as they own the 17th ranked DVOA pass defense.

The 49ers allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 4 TDs, and allowed D.K Metcalf to have 12 catches for 161 yards and 2 TDs. Davante Adams should have a big game, and Rodgers tends to bounce back after a loss at Lambeau Field.

The Packers defense has been awful against the run, and thankfully the 49ers are also banged up at RB. They will be going with rookie JaMycal Hasty who only had 29 yards on 11 carries last week.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The 49ers season took a massive hit last week. Not only did they lose the game 37-27, they lost their starting QB in Jimmy Garrapolo and star TE in George Kittle. Nick Mullens will make the start at QB for the 49ers.

The 49ers need to get the ball out quick, and get the ball in space to their offensive weapons. The Packers struggled mightily with tackling last week. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins only had 1.7 air yards per completion last week and the Vikings offense scored 28 points. That shows the Packers struggle with quick passes, and RBs in space. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is tailored to beat a defense that cannot tackle.

Packers 49ers pick

At -5.5, the Packers are a safe pick. In Rodgers only other loss this season, he bounced back and put up 4 passing TDs and 38 points. The 49ers are simply too banged up and coming off a short week to play Aaron Rodgers is a tough task. Take the Packers -5.5.