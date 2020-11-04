Packers vs 49ers Pick, TNF Analysis

The San Francisco 49ers are 6-1-1 ATS in their past 8 games vs the Green Bay Packers, but they will be shorthanded this week, as injuries have derailed their roster.
The Packers will also be without some key players on Thursday Night, as Covid-19 has hit their running backs. Even with the Packers thin at RB, I think they bounce back on Sunday after a loss to the Vikings.
I like them to cover the -5.5 on Thursday Night Football, despite what our data colleague Trend Dummy suggests about fading the Packers here because of their inexplicably poor play each November.
Packers 49ers Odds: 49ers +5.5 Total 50 at BetRivers | Matchup Report