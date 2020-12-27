Packers Titans Props: Tonyan, Henry, Tannehill Picks

The Sunday Nighter is a beauty here in Week 16 with hot Tennessee visiting Green Bay and with four Packers Titan prop bets lined up for you.

The odds were as of Sunday morning at BetRivers and Sugarhouse, so check out the current lines. Also check out our betting preview of this Tennessee-Green Bay matchup with a point spread prediction and analysis.

Robert Tonyan Anytime TD +140

He hit for me last week, so I am going to hop back on the Tonyan train. At +140 odds it’s a no brainer. He is rolling right now.

He has a TD in five straight games, and has shown no signs of slowing down. The Titans have given up 7 TDs to TEs this year, which is slightly below average. Again, at +140 this is too good to pass up.

Corey Davis Anytime TD +175

This man is going to get paid this offseason. Davis is having a terrific season, and is set to enter free agency. He is only 25 years old, and hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet.

Jhaire Alexander will be focusing on A.J Brown, which means Davis should see some favorable matchups and be Tannehill’s go to target on 3rd downs. He has two TDs in his last three games, and has 21 targets over that stretch.

Longshot: Derrick Henry 1st TD +500

I am going to mix it up and throw in a 1st TD bet. I tend to stay away from these considering it’s basically like playing roulette, but this one has some value. Henry is on pace for 2000 yards and no one is talking about it.

Henry has six rushing TDs in his last four games, and looks like a man on a mission right now. At +500 odds it’s definitely worth a sprinkle.

Longshot: Ryan Tannehill Anytime TD +400

What Ryan Tannehill has down since taking over the starting job is nothing short of incredible. The Titans offense ranks 2nd in DVOA, which is in large part due to Tannehill’s play.

An underrated asset to Tannehill’s game is his ability to escape the pocket. His 6’4 217 pound frame always makes him a potential threat for a QB sneak at the 1 yard line. Tannehill ran for 2 TDs last week, and it’s no secret that the Packers struggle at stopping the run.