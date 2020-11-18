Home Teams Favored In Week 11 Betting

A week after home teams romped to an 11-3 SU mark, oddsmakers have made home teams favored in 10 of 14 games in Week 11.
Predictably, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and New England are road favorites. Not so predictably, the Miami Dolphins are road favorites for the first time since Sept. 2017, as they give 3 points in Denver.
There are currently eight games that have spreads of four points or less, and only one game that has a double digit spread (Pittsburgh -10 at Jacksonville and beware the Steelers are their 1-13 ATS franchise record as double digit road favorites).
Let’s take a look at some of the best games Week 11 has to offer (odds midweek at BetRivers and SugarHouse).