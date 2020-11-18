Home Teams Favored In Week 11 Betting

Home Teams Favored

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (-3.5)

The Browns are currently 3.5 point favorites, but the total is definitely something bettors should be taking a look at. Eagles games have hit the under in 12 of their last 14 games, and their offense currently ranks 28th in DVOA.

The Browns also are struggling to put up points, as they have only scored 16 points combined in their last two games. This is the first time in franchise history the Browns have been favored vs Philly.

Tennessee Titans vs Baltimore Ravens (-6.5)

The Ravens opening as 6.5-point favorites is interesting considering they just lost to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. After starting 5-0, the Titans have now lost three of their last four games.

Baltimore owns the 6th best DVOA defense and the 24th ranked offense, so the under might be a good look for bettors. The under has hit in 9 of the last 11 games between the Titans and Ravens when it’s played in Baltimore.

Green Bay Packers vs Indianapolis Colts (-2)

The game of the week will take place in Indianapolis, and the spread really caught my eye. The Colts are finally getting the respect they deserve after a 34-17 win over the Titans. The Colts have been very consistent playing outside the AFC, as they are 9-2 in their last 11 games played against NFC teams. The Packers narrowly won as double-digit chalk against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, which partially explains why Vegas has them slated as the underdog.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7) vs Las Vegas Raiders

The Chiefs have been a cover machine the past two seasons. They are 15-3 ATS in their last 18 games. They have also owned this matchup when the Raiders are the home team, covering 12 of the last 17 games. The Raiders won the first matchup in Week 5. It would be a tremendous accomplishment for the Raiders to beat the Chiefs twice in one season.