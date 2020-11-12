Texans vs Browns Pick, Betting Trends

The Houston Texans have struggled as an underdog, failing in their last seven tries in this role. They sat as 3-point road underdogs midweek at the Cleveland Browns for Sunday’s key Week 10 betting matchup.
The Texans got a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, while the Browns enjoyed their bye week. Houston’s only two wins this year have come against the Jags, and they are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games.
There is a major mismatch looming here in the trenches that favors the host Browns, therefore our Texans Browns pick here is Cleveland -3.
Houston vs Cleveland Odds: Browns -3, Total 49 at BetRivers | Matchup Report