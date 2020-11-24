Texans Lions Pick, Thanksgiving Betting Preview

The Detroit Lions are home underdogs as they host the Houston Texans for the first game of the Thanksgiving slate. The Texans are coming off their first win against a team other than the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Lions are coming off their first shutout loss since October 18, 2009.
The Lions have lost three of four, and Deshaun Watson is playing terrific football. I like the Texans to cover -2.5 and we ignore Houston’s lame 2-9 ATS run in 11 recent Thursday games.
Texans Lions Pick, Odds: Detroit +2.5, Total 51.5 (Monday at BetRivers) | Matchup Report