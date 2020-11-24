Sep 14, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien (left) talks with quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Texans Lions Pick, Thanksgiving Betting Preview

November 23, 2020 - Brenden Deeg

The Detroit Lions are home underdogs as they host the Houston Texans for the first game of the Thanksgiving slate. The Texans are coming off their first win against a team other than the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Lions are coming off their first shutout loss since October 18, 2009.

The Lions have lost three of four, and Deshaun Watson is playing terrific football. I like the Texans to cover -2.5 and we ignore Houston’s lame 2-9 ATS run in 11 recent Thursday games. 

Texans Lions Pick, Odds: Detroit +2.5, Total 51.5 (Monday at BetRivers) | Matchup Report

Why the Texans will cover the spread

Deshaun Watson was at his best in Week 11 with 28 completions, 344 yards and 3 TDs in an impressive win against the New England Patriots. He made three or four big-time throws that not many QBs in the NFL can make. He is quietly having a tremendous season. 

Houston’s 3-7 record doesn’t reflect how good their offense has been. They currently rank 11th in pass offense DVOA, and have scored 25 or more points in four of their last six games. The Lions are also playing some horrible football. They were shutout last week, and have a -51 point differential in their last four games. 

Why the Lions will cover the spread

The Lions had one of the worst losses of the NFL season. They were shutout on the road 20-0 by the Panthers, and only had 185 yards of total offense. Head coach Matt Patricia took a lot of heat from the media after the game, and his future is definitely in question. 

It looks like Kenny Golloday will be good to go for the Lions. He was limited in practice on Monday, and all signs are trending towards him starting. The Texans pass defense is still amongst the worst in the league.

They rank 28th in DVOA, and their pass defense ranks 22nd. The Lions are at their best when Matt Stafford is slinging the ball around. 

Texans Lions pick

I simply can’t bet on the Lions right now. They are spiraling downwards, and Watson is looking like one of the best QBs in the league. There are too many question marks on the Lions right now, and they could have a new Head Coach in Week 13.

Texans -3 is the play in this game against a Lions team that is 6-15 ATS in their past 21 games.

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @eaglestalk_  He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Bet HOU DET

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 26th, 12:30 PM

Houston -2.5 -105

Detroit +2.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 4:30 PM

Washington +3 -110

Dallas -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 26th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore +4.5 -110

Pittsburgh -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +4.5 -110

Minnesota -4.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +4 -110

Indianapolis -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -2.5 -110

New England +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -6.5 -110

Jacksonville +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Miami -7 -120

NY Jets +7 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants -5.5 -110

Cincinnati +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers +5.5 -110

Buffalo -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco +7 +100

LA Rams -7 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:05 PM

New Orleans -6 -110

Denver +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -3 -110

Tampa Bay +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 8:20 PM

Chicago +8.5 -110

Green Bay -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 30th, 8:15 PM

Seattle -5.5 -110

Philadelphia +5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 3rd, 8:20 PM

Dallas

Baltimore

@

Game Preview & Stats