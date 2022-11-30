How to Bet on the World Cup

If you’re not familiar with the World Cup schedule you may also be short on details on betting on the World Cup. The action begins on November 20 and runs until December 18 which means an early Christmas present for the winning nation and a lump of coal for the rest. As you may have already guessed you can bet on almost anything at the World Cup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Match Betting

The regular bets are there, including all the games, picking the winner or go for a draw (that’s a tie by the way). Typically, win loss draw wagers are available but plenty of other options are available.

World Cup Futures – Which Team will win

The available future and props odds are quite lengthy starting out with the most popular future the winner of the World Cup. The current favorite at FanDuel is Brazil at +420. The defending World Cup champs from France are close behind at +600.

Group Betting

Other future bets available include picking the winner from each group (there are eight of those), choosing the stage of elimination for each country (from the group stage all the way to the final), and the total goals scored by each country, and even the entire tournament. The over/under for total goals in the tournament currently sits at 164.5.

Props/Futures

You can also bet on what group the winner of the tournament will come from, and what confederation the winner will be from. If you’re stumped by what confederations are, for example if a European team wins, they’ll most likely come from the UEFA, while Brazil and other South American teams come out of the CONMEBOL.

Golden Boot – Top Goal Scorer

Another popular future bet is the Golden Boot award winner. The Golden Boot is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in the tournament. In the 2018 World Cup England’s Harry Kane was awarded the Golden Boot after scoring six goals. The favorite for the Golden Boot in 2022 at FanDuel is Kane at +750 followed by France’s Kylian Mbappe at +850.

If you want to place a few bets while cheering on your home country at the World Cup there are also plenty of country-specific props and futures at FanDuel. For example, bet on which player will lead their country in goals, the total number of goals scored by the country in the tournament, their exact points in the group stage, and how far they’ll make it in the tournament before getting knocked out.

For a wide range of game odds, props bets, and futures from the World Cup visit FanDuel Sportsbook.