How to Bet Super Bowl 55

Super Bowl Point Spread and OVER UNDER

As of Saturday, the defending champion Chiefs were 3-point favorites, even though the game is unofficially a home game for Tampa Bay. It’s the first time a team has hosted the Super Bowl and home-field advantage is usually worth 3 points. So oddsmakers are really saying they think the Chiefs are 6 points better. More info on betting the point spread.

Bettors who stressed about whether the winning team would also cover the spread have worried for no reason lately – the past 11 Super Bowl winners covered the spread, according to our trends analysis.

The OVER UNDER or total was sitting around 56 points. That means who bet whether the combined total points scored by both teams will be more than 56 or less than 56. The highest Super Bowl total of all-time was 57.5 back at Super Bowl 51 between the Patriots and Falcons.

Super Bowl Props and Parlays

Some of the most fun – but also the most profitable – Super Bowl 55 bets will come on prop bets and parlay bets. If you are new to football betting, you might not have heard of these terms, but you will recall reading about the Super Bowl coin toss betting or how long will the National Anthem take or who will win Super Bowl 55 MVP. These are props, specific wagers that do not involve the score of the game but relate to individual players or events.

Our resident prop master Deeg has posted his Top 7 Super Bowl 55 prop bets if you want to see which outcomes he is predicting. We also have a list of Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady prop predictions, along with five predictions on which players will score a TD during the game.

