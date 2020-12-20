Sep 13, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (black hat) congratulates running back Nyheim Hines (21) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime TD Prop Bet Picks Week 15

Anytime TD Prop Bet Picks Week 15 featuring five predictions.

Mark Andrews +110

Mark Andrews made his return to the lineup last week, after being on the Covid-19 list for the last two weeks. He made his presence known, catching five passes for 78 yards. 

Andrews is the best weapon on the Ravens offense not named Lamar Jackson. He is the best red zone threat for Lamar, and the Jaguars have struggled against the pass. They rank 32nd in pass defense DVOA, and have allowed TEs to score 10 TDs this year. I love Andrews in this game. 

Brandon Aiyuk +125

The kid has been a beast the last four weeks. Aiyuk is starting to put himself up there with some of the best rookie WRs, and has definitely been the most productive one as of late. He has 49 targets and three TDs in the last four weeks, and will be going against a very mediocre Dallas defense. 

Aiyuk is used in sweeps and in quick game passing. The Cowboys struggle against the quick passing game. This could be a long day for Cowboys fans. 

Nyheim Hines +140

I am going back to the Nyheim Hines hive. I am 50% picking Hines this year, and he has quite the matchup in this game. The Texans have allowed the 2nd most fantasy points to RBs this year, and got gashed on the ground by the Chicago Bears, who had the worst rushing attack in the league heading into Week 14. The Colts RB room could be in for a big day. 

Jalen Hurts +140

Hurts had quite the game in his first career NFL start. He shocked the NFL world, leading the Eagles to a 24-21 win over the then 10-2 New Orleans Saints. 

Hurts was a weapon running the ball. He ran 18 times for 106 yards, and I’m expecting a similar game plan from Doug Pederson this week. Hurts should see 10-15 carries in this game. 

Jared Cook +165

With Drew Brees back at the helm for the Saints, I expect Jared Cook to be much more involved in the Saints offense. Even with Taysom Hill starting last week, Cook caught a TD pass. 

The Chiefs are mediocre at slowing down TEs. They have allowed seven TDs to TEs this year, and without Michael Thomas, Cook should be Brees’ go to target in the red zone. 

Brenden Deeg
Brenden Deeg is from Ajax, Ontario and has been an NFL writer for over 5 years. Brenden has contributed to FanSided and 4th and Jawn. Brenden also played Defensive Line at York University, in Toronto Canada. Brenden is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and active in the Philadelphia Eagles twitter community. You can follow his personal account here @ BrendenDeegNFP   He can reached at Brenden.Deeg@NationalFootballPost.com

Upcoming Games

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Houston +7.5 -110

Indianapolis -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +8.5 -110

Tennessee -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +2.5 -125

Minnesota -2.5 -125

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -6 -110

Atlanta +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -6 -110

Washington +6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +12.5 -110

Baltimore -12.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

New England -1 -110

Miami +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 1:00 PM

San Francisco -3.5 -110

Dallas +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

NY Jets +17 -110

LA Rams -17 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:05 PM

Philadelphia +6.5 -110

Arizona -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 4:25 PM

Kansas City -2.5 +100

New Orleans +2.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 20th, 8:20 PM

Cleveland -6.5 -110

NY Giants +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 8:15 PM

Pittsburgh -14 -110

Cincinnati +14 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 25th, 4:30 PM

Minnesota +6.5 -110

New Orleans -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -3 -115

Detroit +3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 4:30 PM

San Francisco +3 -105

Arizona -3 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 26th, 8:15 PM

Miami 0 -110

Las Vegas 0 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland -10.5 -110

NY Jets +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +11.5 -110

Kansas City -11.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati +8.5 -110

Houston -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +2.5 -115

Washington -2.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +2.5 -120

Pittsburgh -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +9.5 -110

Baltimore -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 1:00 PM

Chicago -4.5 +100

Jacksonville +4.5 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:05 PM

Denver +3 -115

LA Chargers -3 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams 0 -110

Seattle 0 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 4:25 PM

Philadelphia -1.5 -110

Dallas +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 27th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +4 -110

Green Bay -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats